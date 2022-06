WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — This case started with a patient at Wellington Regional Medical Center who pretty much went through a violent ordeal before arriving. A Palm Beach County sheriff's detective got there and was told Javarie Williams, 31, "held her at gunpoint, prevented her from running away, repeatedly struck her with his hands and blunt objects, threatened to kill her, and sexually battered her," earlier on April 30, according to Williams’ arrest report.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO