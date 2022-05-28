One man dead in High Point homicide

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — One man has died as the result of a shooting in High Point on Friday night, according to the High Point Police Department.

At 11:48 p.m. on Friday night, officers came to the 500 block of Pendleton Court after getting reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.

At the scene, police found Cornelius R Woods Sr, 49, of High Point, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest. Guilford County EMS attempted life-saving measures, however, Woods would ultimately die on the scene from his injuries.

There is no suspect information available at this time. High Point police say that the investigation is active.

The High Point Police Department remains committed to crime-fighting, community

engagement, training, and professional policing. We will continue to collaborate with our

community members and crime-fighting partners to promote a higher quality of life. Anyone

with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of

High Point at (336) 889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.

