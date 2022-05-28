ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX8 News

One man dead in High Point homicide

By Brayden Stamps
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xQLms_0ftRow0200

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — One man has died as the result of a shooting in High Point on Friday night, according to the High Point Police Department.

At 11:48 p.m. on Friday night, officers came to the 500 block of Pendleton Court after getting reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Person shot at train station in Downtown Greensboro

At the scene, police found Cornelius R Woods Sr, 49, of High Point, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest. Guilford County EMS attempted life-saving measures, however, Woods would ultimately die on the scene from his injuries.

There is no suspect information available at this time. High Point police say that the investigation is active.

The High Point Police Department remains committed to crime-fighting, community
engagement, training, and professional policing. We will continue to collaborate with our
community members and crime-fighting partners to promote a higher quality of life. Anyone
with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of
High Point at (336) 889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 7

Mr. Thaxton
4d ago

High Point is getting way out of hand!!! I was dating a woman there but not anymore and I'm very happy and relieved because there's no telling when you may get carjacked or robbed and I don't wanna put myself in harms way or any of that nonsense. I will just stay in my quiet country town with PEACE AND QUIET!

Reply(2)
3
Related
cbs17

Durham man charged with assaulting officer, damaging jail window

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham man is under arrest after the Durham County Sheriff’s Office said he assaulted a law enforcement officer and damaged the detention center. The sheriff’s office said independent witnesses, claimed on May 29 just after 2 p.m., 30-year-old Phillip George Warmbrod threw a rock at the Durham County Detention Facility, shattering a window. The sheriff’s office said Warmbrod then got into an altercation with a Durham city police officer who responded to the scene.
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Point#Shooting#Violent Crime#Wghp#Pendleton Court#Guilford County#Ios#Nexstar Media Inc
WFMY NEWS2

Man facing charges in Germanton woman’s death

GERMANTON, N.C. — A 27-year-old man is facing charges in a 38-year-old woman’s death, according to investigators. The Stokes County Sheriff’s Office tried life saving measures but were unsuccessful after finding Brandy Nicole Smitherman on Rest Home Road back last Saturday. Dennis William Stultz of Germanton is...
GERMANTON, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro police warn drivers after fatal crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two women were killed on a local highway after police said their vehicle broke down in the middle of the night. As more of us get ready to travel, Greensboro police are offering some helpful tips to protect us if we have vehicle trouble on our journey. Ciealita Thornton and Lakeisha Woody, […]
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
37K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy