HBO’s “Def Comedy” Comedian Kelly Kellz to Headline Juneteenth Event at the Weill Center

Leo “Spitz” Heier, age 96, a resident of Manitowoc, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center. Spitz was born at home in Kellnersville to the late Andrew and Frances (Cherney) Heier. After attending Lincoln High School, he enlisted in the United States Navy. Spitz served his country overseas in the South Pacific during World War II on a destroyer, USS Stack. On May 21, 1947, he married Dorothy Hardina at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manitowoc. She preceded him in death on April 29, 1988. Spitz had worked at Manitowoc Engineering for many years until his retirement. He was an avid drummer who played for The Romy Gosz Band. And for over 50 years, Spitz played for his brother’s band, The Gene Heier Orchestra, where they performed throughout the United States and Europe. Playing the drums was Spitz’s greatest joy, and sat in as recently within this past year for The Mark Jirikovic Polka Band and for his son’s band, The Kolache Bros. Band. He was a sociable entertainer that always had good jokes to share – much of which took place at his favorite restaurants, The Dugout, Green Street and Four Seasons.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO