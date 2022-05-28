HBO’s “Def Comedy” Comedian Kelly Kellz to Headline Juneteenth Event at the Weill Center

Beer fans will be coming together on the riverfront in Manitowoc this coming month for Malt City Brewfest. Briess Malting is organizing the event, which will be held in the Farmers Market parking lot on July 23rd. Attendees will be able to enjoy unlimited samplings of over 100 beers being...
The following article was submitted by Susie Menk, the Youth Services Librarian at the Manitowoc Public Library. The sun is shining, the brilliant blue water is shimmering, and you’re ready for summer to begin! Summer visions of boat rides, beach time, and outdoor fun wouldn’t be complete without a good book to read. Manitowoc Public Library is ready, too!
To use a nautical phrase, it appears to be “full speed ahead” for the season-opening of the Manitowoc Family Aquatic Center at Citizen Park. Curtis Hall, the City of Manitowoc Parks, and Recreation Manager tells Seehafer News, “We are planning on opening (Saturday), June 11th and be open for the season until August 26th this year. If we are able to extend days of operation and staff is available at the end of the year we are flexible to extend it if we can. It’s all based on staffing.”
The Gardens at Felician Village in partnership with the VFW Otto Oas Post 659, will host a Flag Day event later this month. Everyone is invited to join them at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 14th at their location in the 1700 block of South 18th Street as they hold a flag-raising ceremony with music being led by Gardens resident Barb Cook.
Michael J. Wanek, age 72, of Two Rivers passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at his residence. Services will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, Two Rivers. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Dave Pleier with burial to take place at Knollwood Mausoleum, following services.
The NEW Zoo and Adventure Park in Green Bay will be breaking ground on a new attraction tomorrow morning. The Board of Directors of the NEW Zoological Society will be on hand as they officially begin work on the new Canopy Tour. This attraction will enable visitors to view animals...
Leo “Spitz” Heier, age 96, a resident of Manitowoc, passed away peacefully with family by his side on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center. Spitz was born at home in Kellnersville to the late Andrew and Frances (Cherney) Heier. After attending Lincoln High School, he enlisted in the United States Navy. Spitz served his country overseas in the South Pacific during World War II on a destroyer, USS Stack. On May 21, 1947, he married Dorothy Hardina at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Manitowoc. She preceded him in death on April 29, 1988. Spitz had worked at Manitowoc Engineering for many years until his retirement. He was an avid drummer who played for The Romy Gosz Band. And for over 50 years, Spitz played for his brother’s band, The Gene Heier Orchestra, where they performed throughout the United States and Europe. Playing the drums was Spitz’s greatest joy, and sat in as recently within this past year for The Mark Jirikovic Polka Band and for his son’s band, The Kolache Bros. Band. He was a sociable entertainer that always had good jokes to share – much of which took place at his favorite restaurants, The Dugout, Green Street and Four Seasons.
Richard A. “Buzzy” Wilson, age 87, of Two Rivers, died unexpectedly late Sunday night, May 22, 2022, at the Aurora Medical Center in Two Rivers. Buzzy was born in Two Rivers on January 4, 1935 to Joseph E. and Agnes (Gehrke) Wilson. He attended schools in Two Rivers and served in the Army National Guard for 8 years with the Red Arrow Division. On November 8, 1958 he married Joyce Mueller in Manitowoc. She preceded him in death on May 12, 1981. He then married Sharen Denfeld Lesperance on July 6, 1992. Buzzy retired from Mirro Aluminum after 49 1/2 years. He was a huge supporter of his grandkids sporting events, and a collector of many items. He enjoyed gathering with family around bonfires, and loved his Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers.
The following was written by Seehafer News Reporter Ryan Brahm. I am not a fan of Memorial Day. Not because I don’t want to honor those who died in service of our country, but rather because it seems that a majority of people forgot what the meaning of the holiday actually is.
The Farmers and Crafters Market in Two Rivers has opened its season for this year. The Market is open every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and on Thursday evenings. The Market is located in Central Park and will remain open through the last Saturday in October. The Manitowoc...
There are three meetings on the agenda today in Manitowoc County government. First up is the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, which will be in the Communications and Technology Building at 4:45 p.m. After introducing their newest members, the group will look over the Executive committee report, and another regarding the...
A program in the Green Bay Police Department is on the verge of going extinct due to low participation numbers. The Teen Police Academy is scheduled to begin June 13th, but City of Green Bay Crime Prevention Coordinator Melenie Skalmoski says they don’t even have ten applicants. While the...
Ethan A. Jessee, 50, Green Bay, OWI (4th) on 9/15/19, Guilty due to no contest plea, Defendant is sentenced to the Manitowoc County Jail for eight (8) months, under the Huber Law, to commence today. Transfer to Brown County Jail is authorized. Pay $1,400.00 fine, plus costs, including $20.00 blood draw, total of $2,851.00, to be paid by 07-24-22 or 57 days jail. AODA assessment and follow through. Submit DNA sample. 36-month driver’s license revocation. 36-month ignition interlock. Defendant has 2 days credit.
The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s TRIO program—Upward Bound (UB)—has been renewed and will receive $1.91 million in funding from the Department of Education Office of Federal TRIO Programs. This grant assures the program’s continuation for the next five years, through 2027. This program was introduced to...
While the person who jumped into Lake Michigan in Sheboygan Monday evening still has not been located, we now have a few more details about the situation. The Sheboygan Police Department reports that they received a call at around 10:30 p.m. Monday from the family of the missing person. They...
The Sheboygan Falls woman accused of killing her son will undergo another competency evaluation. That order was issued in Sheboygan County Court yesterday for 42-year-old Natalia Hitchcock. She has been charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide after she killed her 8-year-old son Oliver, and attempted to kill her 11-year-old son.
Road work is continuing on Interstate 43 in Manitowoc and Brown Counties, from Wisconsin 310 in Manitowoc County to Wisconsin 96 in Brown County. The construction work includes Bridge decking, bridge repairs, concrete repairs, milling of existing asphalt, and paving in new asphalt, along with removal and replacement of existing wire fence, planting of living snow fence, and pavement marking.
This fall’s Marquette volleyball schedule is home heavy with 16 of 28 matches at the McGuire Center. The Golden Eagles will spend almost a month at home with 10 straight matches in Milwaukee between September 6th and October 1st. The stretch of home cooking will include the start of...
A 36-year-old Manitowoc man who’s accused of stabbing his cousin last week, made his initial court appearance this week with his public defender. Charges against Ryan A. King include Attempted First-Degree Homicides and Two Counts of False Imprisonment. Officers were called to a residence on South 20th Street during...
UW-Green Bay is offering a new learning format, boot camps for people with coding and data analytics skills, which are in high demand in Wisconsin. The occupational outlook for web developers alone in the State is projected to grow by 9.1% through 2028 — well above the average demand for other positions.
