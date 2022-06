(Fargo, ND) -- One person has died, and another seriously injured in a crash just off I-94 late Wednesday afternoon in Fargo. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says that around 4:40 p.m, a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban that was towing a car dolly with a 2013 Fiat passenger attached had been headed westbound on I-94 and was exiting onto northbound I-29. There was an issue with the car dolly and the driver of the Suburban had stopped on the shoulder of the off-ramp. The driver and passenger of Suburban had exited and were standing at the rear of the Suburban.

