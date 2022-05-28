Here’s Stanislaus District fans’ pick as The Bee’s Boys Prep of the Week

For the second week in a row, a Turlock Christian baseball player was voted Player of the Week.

The Eagles have swept Vacaville Christian in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII semifinals to secure a spot in the section title game. They got off to a hot start in the opening game of the series, securing a 13-5 win thanks in large part to the offensive production of Xavier Ruezga.

In the first game of a best-of-three series with a spot in the section championship on the line, the freshman came up big with a triple, four RBIs, two walks and scored two runs in the Game 1 win. The spark he provided for his team was noticed by the fans, who voted him The Bee’s Boys Player of the Week.

Ruezga came in first after earning 44% of the votes in the weekly poll. He finished ahead of Hughson baseball player Robert McDaniel and his teammate and last week’s winner, Gavin Farinha, who were second and third, respectively.

Know a high school player who should be considered for Prep of the Week? Let us know: qhamilton@modbee.com or on Twitter: @Quade1095