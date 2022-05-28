ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turlock, CA

Here’s Stanislaus District fans’ pick as The Bee’s Boys Prep of the Week

By Quinton Hamilton
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 4 days ago

For the second week in a row, a Turlock Christian baseball player was voted Player of the Week.

The Eagles have swept Vacaville Christian in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VII semifinals to secure a spot in the section title game. They got off to a hot start in the opening game of the series, securing a 13-5 win thanks in large part to the offensive production of Xavier Ruezga.

In the first game of a best-of-three series with a spot in the section championship on the line, the freshman came up big with a triple, four RBIs, two walks and scored two runs in the Game 1 win. The spark he provided for his team was noticed by the fans, who voted him The Bee’s Boys Player of the Week.

Ruezga came in first after earning 44% of the votes in the weekly poll. He finished ahead of Hughson baseball player Robert McDaniel and his teammate and last week’s winner, Gavin Farinha, who were second and third, respectively.

Know a high school player who should be considered for Prep of the Week? Let us know: qhamilton@modbee.com or on Twitter: @Quade1095

Comments / 0

YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man who drowned near Pine Flat Lake named

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who drowned in the Upper Kings River, near Pine Flat Lake, has been identified according to Fresno County Coroner’s Office officials. Officials have identified the man as 40-year-old Alberto Munoz from Madera. The sheriff’s office responded to a call around 5:41 p.m. Monday about a man in the […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Towt Street elementary school on lockdown in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas Police said that police activity near Cesar E. Chavez Elementary on Towt Street has forced the school to go on lockdown. No other information has been given but we will update you when more info is given. The post Towt Street elementary school on lockdown in Salinas appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
