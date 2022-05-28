Uvalde Native Matthew McConaughey Visits Hometown In Wake Of Shooting

Photo: Getty Images

Matthew McConaughey took a trip to his hometown of Uvalde, Texas, to pay his respects to the victims in the deadly school shooting that took place at Robb Elementary School earlier this week.

The Lincoln Lawyer actor was seen with Texas State Representative Tony Gonzales , visiting what appears to be Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District personnel, as seen in a tweet .

"This week was a solemn reminder that evil exists in the world, but we will never let it break us. We’ll unite to be an even more powerful reminder that love never fails & together we can change things. Appreciate Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey helping us heal. #UvaldeUnited," Gonzales said.

On Tuesday (May 24), an 18-year-old opened fire at Robb Elementary School , killing 19 children and two teachers. McConaughey weighed in on the deadliest school shooting in the past decade that happened in his hometown:

"As you all are aware there was another mass shooting today, this time in my home town of Uvalde, Texas. Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us," he wrote in a lengthly note on social media.

He continued, "We have to rearrange our values and find a common ground above this devastating American reality that has tragically become our children's issue. This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better. We must do better. Action must be taken so that no parent has to experience what the parents in Uvalde and the others before them have endured."

McConaughey's visit to Uvalde comes a day after Meghan Markle 's surprise visit to the Uvalde County Courthouse memorial. A spokesperson for Markle said she made the visit in a personal capacity as a mother. She wanted to offer her condolences and support in person to the Uvalde community.