Darvin Ham may already be getting more leeway than his predecessor Frank Vogel had. Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein said this week in a post to his Substack that the newly-hired Los Angeles Lakers head coach Ham has been promised the autonomy to choose his own coaching staff. Ham has also reportedly been gotten assurances that Lakers executive Kurt Rambis will not be a regular presence in his coaching meetings. Stein adds that these would mark significant concessions for a first-year head coach like Ham.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO