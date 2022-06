YORK – York County’s District Judge James Stecker was invited recently to sit with the Nebraska Supreme Court. Judge Stecker heard arguments in the case of In re Trust of Matthews. In this case, a bequest was made through a revocable trust in three equal shares to the Visiting Nurses Association, Salvation Army, and Pella Evangelical Lutheran Church (Pella). When Pella ceased to exist, the Nebraska Synod of the Evangelical Church in America (Nebraska Synod) sought to intervene and take Pella’s share. The county court found that Nebraska Synod had not met its burden to be a charitable successor to Pella.

