Dallas, TX

Banksy immersive exhibit emerges as this week's hottest Dallas headline

By Stephanie Allmon Merry
CultureMap Dallas
 4 days ago
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this long holiday weekend? Find that list here. 1. Art of Banksy comes to Dallas in immersive event with...

CultureMap Dallas

Upscale Dallas suburb's hottest shopping center to welcome 8 new stores and eateries

The post-pandemic retail comeback continues at Southlake Town Square, with a slew of new openings happening through the end of 2022. These include not just stores but those all-important, modern "brand experiences," where shoppers "are invited to connect in person with their favorite brands, products and experiences," according to a release. They include a couple of restaurants making local debuts, too.
blackchronicle.com

Miami developer plans its first Dallas deal in North Oak Cliff

A Miami actual property firm that’s increasing to North Texas has bought a website close to downtown Dallas for an condo venture. Associated Group has constructed and managed near 100,000 residences within the final 40 years. The agency is very identified for its luxurious condominiums in Florida. Associated Group...
CultureMap Dallas

Texas jewelry star Kendra Scott lifts the veil on something new for brides-to-be

Already a go-to for wedding jewelry essentials, Texas-based Kendra Scott has expanded into a new category with the introduction of The Engagement Collection by Kendra Scott. The May 23 launch was the second category expansion for the homegrown brand's landmark 20th anniversary — it waded into watches and watch bands in April. The Engagement Collection is available at 12 retail locations across the country, as well as via virtual appointments.
starlocalmedia.com

Music lineup announced for Market Street Allen USA Celebration

Details surrounding the 2022 Market Street Allen USA Celebration have surfaced. The event, scheduled at Celebration Park on June 25, will be headlined by Professor D, a Dallas-based cover band with horn and rhythm sections that stylistically gravitates towards soul, R&B, funk, disco and pop. The Dallas lineup of The Spazmatics, an '80s new wave chain band, opens.
Frisco’s Limestone Quarry Park Has A Hidden Waterfall

Have you ever visited Limestone Quarry Park in Frisco? DFW travel TikToker MyCurlyAdventures previously posted a video urging viewers to “hike to this waterfall near Dallas,” stating in the caption that this waterfall at Limestone Quarry Park is some of the clearest in the area for swimming. @mycurlyadventures.
CentralTrack

The 28 Best Things To Do In Dallas This Week (5/30-6/5)

This Week In Dallas, You Can Wake Up In The Sky With Gucci Mane, Wish You Were The Moon with Neko Case, Do It Again With Steely Dan & More. Alexandria Aniyah Rubio (10), Alithia Ramirez (10), Amerie Jo Garza (10), Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez (10), Eliahana Cruz Torres (10), Eliana “Ellie” Garcia (9), Jackie Cazares (10), Jailah Nicole Silguero (10), Jayce Luevanos (10), José Flores (10), Layla Salazar (10), Makenna Lee Elrod (10), Maite Rodriguez (10), Miranda Mathis (11), Nevaeh Bravo (10), Rojelio Torres (10), Tess Marie Mata (10), Uziyah Garcia (8), Xavier Lopez (10) and their teachers Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia; these are the names of the lives lost last Tuesday during the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
DFWChild

Our Favorite Ice Cream Shops in Dallas

Aside from these free splash pads, there’s no better way to cool off this summer than with the delicious taste of ice cream. Or, make that a snow cone. No, wait, a banana split! Whatever it is you’re craving at the moment, you and the kids can find it at one of these favorite ice cream spots in and around Dallas—all of them known for either their wild and crazy flavors, amazing add-ons, and outside-the-pint thinking.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Fatburger sets tentative opening month for first location in Plano

California-based hamburger restaurant Fatburger is looking to open this October at 1855 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 300, Plano, in the Willow Bend Crossing shopping center. The franchise has locations in Arlington, Allen and North Richland Hills with plans to also open in Keller. Fatburger first opened in California in 1947 as a three-stool hamburger stand. The restaurant serves hand-pressed beef patties, scratch-made onion rings, homemade chili and hand-scooped ice cream, according to its website. A phone number for the restaurant has not yet been announced. www.fatburger.com.
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Williams Chicken opening new location on Forest Lane in Dallas

Williams Chicken plans to open a new location in the coming months at 9811 Forest Lane, Dallas. The upcoming restaurant will be operated by the same franchise owner as the nearby location on Forest Lane, according to Williams Chicken. The restaurant serves white- and dark-meat chicken pieces, chicken sandwiches and wings as well as sides that include okra, corn and more. It has more than 30 locations spread throughout the North Texas region. 972-437-1716. www.williamschicken.com.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Downtown Dallas High-Rise Bright Lights Annoy Neighbors

Bright lights from a new downtown Dallas hi-rise have neighbors in the Farmers Market area complaining about difficulty sleeping. A big new skyscraper is typically something that Dallas celebrates but existing residents claim this new building has not been a good neighbor. The 20-story structure at 300 Pearl Street anchors...
