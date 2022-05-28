ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Secluded Countryside Observation Tower Retreat

idesignarch.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSituated atop a hillside, this exclusive getaway in the Tennessee hills is an entertainment destination and a place to enjoy the sweeping views. The Observation Tower was designed and built...

www.idesignarch.com

Comments / 1

Related
a-z-animals.com

Meet the World’s Largest Domestic Cat

Felines are graceful, fast, and often deadly creatures that stalk and attack prey with great precision. Humans, in our questionable habit of bonding with wild animals, have managed to domesticate some of these cats. Although people have tried to tame large felines like tigers, we’ve had far more success with smaller cats that are less capable of hurting human beings. Over thousands of years, we have domesticated cats that now sit on our laps and eat canned food. That begs the question, what is the world’s largest domestic cat and how does it measure up to other cat breeds?
ANIMALS
PopCrush

Man Spends Over $15,000 to Transform Into Dog

A Japanese man is going viral after fulfilling his lifelong dream of becoming a dog. His dream came with a hefty price tag: approximately $15,709. Woof!. The man, whose real name is Toko, goes by the nickname "Good Boy." He bought his realistic Border Collie suit from a company called...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy