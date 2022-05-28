Secluded Countryside Observation Tower Retreat

Felines are graceful, fast, and often deadly creatures that stalk and attack prey with great precision. Humans, in our questionable habit of bonding with wild animals, have managed to domesticate some of these cats. Although people have tried to tame large felines like tigers, we’ve had far more success with smaller cats that are less capable of hurting human beings. Over thousands of years, we have domesticated cats that now sit on our laps and eat canned food. That begs the question, what is the world’s largest domestic cat and how does it measure up to other cat breeds?

