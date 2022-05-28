Flood Advisory issued for Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 01:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hunterdon; Mercer A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Hunterdon, northwestern Mercer, north central Montgomery and Bucks Counties through 215 AM EDT At 146 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Quakertown, or 15 miles southeast of Allentown, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ewing, Quakertown, Perkasie, Doylestown, Byram, Souderton, Bedminster, Flemington, Chalfont, Tinicum, New Hope, Newtown, Dublin, Langhorne, Ivyland, Stockton, Washington Crossing, Fricks, Lumberville and Woodside. This includes Northeast Extension between mile markers 36 and 44. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO