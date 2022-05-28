ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

Flood Advisory issued for Northampton by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-28 11:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-28 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northampton FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hunterdon, Mercer by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 01:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hunterdon; Mercer A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Hunterdon, northwestern Mercer, north central Montgomery and Bucks Counties through 215 AM EDT At 146 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Quakertown, or 15 miles southeast of Allentown, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ewing, Quakertown, Perkasie, Doylestown, Byram, Souderton, Bedminster, Flemington, Chalfont, Tinicum, New Hope, Newtown, Dublin, Langhorne, Ivyland, Stockton, Washington Crossing, Fricks, Lumberville and Woodside. This includes Northeast Extension between mile markers 36 and 44. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Bucks, Upper Bucks, Western Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 01:46:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lower Bucks; Upper Bucks; Western Montgomery A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Hunterdon, northwestern Mercer, north central Montgomery and Bucks Counties through 215 AM EDT At 146 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Quakertown, or 15 miles southeast of Allentown, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ewing, Quakertown, Perkasie, Doylestown, Byram, Souderton, Bedminster, Flemington, Chalfont, Tinicum, New Hope, Newtown, Dublin, Langhorne, Ivyland, Stockton, Washington Crossing, Fricks, Lumberville and Woodside. This includes Northeast Extension between mile markers 36 and 44. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Morris, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 01:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-02 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Morris; Somerset FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 130 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHERN MORRIS AND NORTH CENTRAL SOMERSET COUNTIES Flood waters have receded. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ

