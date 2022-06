My Hero Academia has officially ended the prequel spin-off series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, with its latest chapter, and with that finale explained why Koichi Haimawari's Crawler has yet to be seen in the main series so far! One of the biggest draws of the spin-off series was the fact that it's set several years before the events of Kohei Horikoshi's main manga series, and fans have gotten to see some of the main series' pro heroes in a much different light before their full jump into action in the main series. But there's been a question as to whether or not it's going to work the other way around.

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO