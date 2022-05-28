ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Venice authorities are cracking down on tourists who are skinny dipping and destroying historical landmarks: 'The city must be respected'

By Sarah Al-Arshani
 4 days ago

: general view of the Canal Grande with gondolas outside the Peggy Guggenheim Collection site of the "Surrealism and Magic - Enchanted Modernity" exhibition during the preview on April 07, 2022 in Venice, Italy.

Roberto Serra - Iguana Press/Getty Images

  • The facade of the Redentore church in Venice, Italy, was vandalized last week.
  • This week, two American tourists were caught skinny dipping in a culturally significant canal.
  • Authorities are cracking down on inappropriate behavior as tourism picks up.

Authorities are cracking down on tourists who are skinny dipping in canals and putting graffiti on ancient churches in Venice, Italy, CNN reported.

The outlet reported that two American tourists were caught on camera skinny dipping in a canal in the residential district of Castello, which is a cultural site designated by the United Nations.

Authorities are still searching for the two tourists, the outlet said.

The incident comes a week after the façade of the Redentore church was vandalized with a pink background followed by random writing on top of it, local paper La Nuova reported. The church was designed by Renaissance "starchitect" Andrea Palladio.

Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said the vandalism "stained a symbolic place of the Venetians' devotion and their traditions."

"Those responsible must not go unpunished, they must 'pay'!" he said in a tweet .

David Ostuni
3d ago

Venice relies on a 16th-century sewage system that releases wastewater directly into its canals through underground channels called gatoli. All refuse spills directly into the city's 176 canals. As a result, there are three feet of sewer sludge at the bottom of most canals. No one in their right mind should be swimming in there let alone naked. That shows their ignorance and lack of respect for where they are.

Pamela Bellah
4d ago

So many have degenerated and have no social skills. Is this a sign of parental degeneration or just genetic degeneration.

Jim Skinner
3d ago

Maybe passport application questions should be expanded? "Are you going to embarrass the United States by acting like a loud, self entitled pig?" Just a thought

