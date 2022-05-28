Weekend event for HBCU graduates slated in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An event to bring together graduates of historically black colleges and universities is being held in Alabama this weekend.

HBCU SpringComing opened on Friday in Birmingham and continues through Sunday. The event has been in New York the past seven years and moved to the Deep South for the first time this year.

On Saturday, organizers said 25 Birmingham-area students will receive scholarships of $1,000 each to help with their education.

“Our foremost opportunity is to really bring the collective HBCU community in Alabama and surrounding areas together,” co-founder Lauren Grove told WVTM-TV. “That was one of the reasons Birmingham was attractive to us.”

Founded in 2015, HBCU SpringComing aims to preserve the Black college experience and promote alumni support. While Alabama has a large concentration of historically Black schools including Tuskegee Institute, Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University, some are struggling financially, and Selma’s Concordia College closed about four years ago.

The city said planned events include an innovation lab, a tour of Birmingham’s civil rights district and a comedy show. The event coincides with the SWAC baseball tournament, which is being held at Regions Field through Sunday.