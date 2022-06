COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football program on Wednesday held the first of six day camps taking place in June hosting high school prospects. The first camp of the summer was headlined by Will Smith Jr. as the lone commit in attendance. Smith — the son of late OSU standout Will Smith Sr. — is rated as the nation’s No. 459 player and No. 57 defensive lineman in the class. He got a chance to work with defensive line coach Larry Johnson and the rest of the staff as he prepares for his senior season at Dublin Coffman High School.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO