20 of Arnold Palmer's greatest quotes
- Arnold Palmer was known as "The King," and won 92 tournaments in his career, including seven major championships. He was also one of the most likable athletes in sports history.
- One of the reasons he was so popular was that he always had something funny, insightful, or endearing to say.
- From his autograph, to children, and the most important aspects of the game of golf, Palmer always had a quip ready.
- We collected some of his best quotes.
SOURCE: ESPN"One thing I've learned over time is, if you hit a golf ball into water, it won't float."
SOURCE: ESPN"I have a tip that can take five strokes off anyone's game. It's called an eraser."
SOURCE: ESPN"I'll have a Mr. Palmer." (how Palmer ordered an Arnold Palmer drink, followed by a wink)
SOURCE: NJ.com"I've always made a total effort, even when the odds seemed entirely against me. I never quit trying; I never felt that I didn't have a chance to win."
SOURCE: The UK Metro"If you're in trouble, 80 percent of the time there's a way out."
SOURCE: ESPN"I began my day as I always do, by exercising and then downing a quart of water as my grandmother used to do in order to get the plumbing properly functioning."
SOURCE: "A Golfer's Life""I'm not much for sitting around and thinking about the past or talking about the past. What does that accomplish? If I can give young people something to think about, like the future, that's a better use of my time."
SOURCE: The UK Metro"Golf is deceptively simple and endlessly complicated; it satisfies the soul and frustrates the intellect. It is at the same time rewarding and maddening – and it is without a doubt the greatest game mankind has ever invented." "The most rewarding things you do in life are often the ones that look like they cannot be done."
SOURCE: ArnoldPalmer.com"Golf is a game of inches. The most important are the six inches between your ears."
SOURCE: The UK Metro"Jack (Nicklaus) navigates more by brain. I go more by heart. Intellect versus instinct. Jack versus Arnie."
SOURCE: "A Golfer's Life""Concentration comes out of a combination of confidence and hunger."
SOURCE: Goodreads"'Should have' and 'did' may be neighbors, but they don't always get along."
SOURCE: "A Golfer's Life""Life's battles don't always go to the strongest man; But sooner or later the man who wins, is the man who thinks he can."
SOURCE: Goodreads"Making a positive change in the life of a child is one of the most significant things you can do."
SOURCE: ArnoldPalmer.com"The Road To Success Is Always Under Construction."
SOURCE: ArnoldPalmer.com"What's the point of signing something if the person can't read it or later can't even remember who it was" (on why he took so much pride in his autograph being legible).
SOURCE: ArnoldPalmer.com"I've learned the great value of diplomacy and seeking an honorable peace. But part of that wisdom is knowing when to fight and another part is knowing when to fight even harder."
SOURCE: "A Golfer's Life"
