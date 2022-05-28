ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

20 of Arnold Palmer's greatest quotes

By Cork Gaines
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

Tiger Woods and Arnold Palmer

David Cannon/Getty Images

  • Arnold Palmer was known as "The King," and won 92 tournaments in his career, including seven major championships. He was also one of the most likable athletes in sports history.
  • One of the reasons he was so popular was that he always had something funny, insightful, or endearing to say.
  • From his autograph, to children, and the most important aspects of the game of golf, Palmer always had a quip ready.
  • We collected some of his best quotes.
"What other people may find in poetry, I find in the flight of a good drive."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MRN2Q_0ftRlBzS00
Arnold Palmer

Getty Images

SOURCE: ESPN

"One thing I've learned over time is, if you hit a golf ball into water, it won't float."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rZLRQ_0ftRlBzS00
Arnold Palmer

Marco Garcia/PGA

SOURCE: ESPN

"I have a tip that can take five strokes off anyone's game. It's called an eraser."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uGuQB_0ftRlBzS00
Arnold Palmer Invitational

Chris Condon/PGA

SOURCE: ESPN

"I'll have a Mr. Palmer." (how Palmer ordered an Arnold Palmer drink, followed by a wink)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4geIUd_0ftRlBzS00
Arnold Palmer

ESPN

SOURCE: NJ.com

"I've always made a total effort, even when the odds seemed entirely against me. I never quit trying; I never felt that I didn't have a chance to win."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dpNXf_0ftRlBzS00
Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus

AP

SOURCE: The UK Metro

"If you're in trouble, 80 percent of the time there's a way out."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JATOi_0ftRlBzS00
Arnold Palmer

David Cannon/Getty Images

SOURCE: ESPN

"I began my day as I always do, by exercising and then downing a quart of water as my grandmother used to do in order to get the plumbing properly functioning."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34bElZ_0ftRlBzS00
Arnold Palmer

Getty Images

SOURCE: "A Golfer's Life"

"I'm not much for sitting around and thinking about the past or talking about the past. What does that accomplish? If I can give young people something to think about, like the future, that's a better use of my time."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fng3p_0ftRlBzS00
Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, and Gary Player.

Rob Brown/Augusta National via Getty Images

SOURCE: The UK Metro

"Golf is deceptively simple and endlessly complicated; it satisfies the soul and frustrates the intellect. It is at the same time rewarding and maddening – and it is without a doubt the greatest game mankind has ever invented."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zuYci_0ftRlBzS00
Arnold Palmer Quote

Marc Serota/Getty Images for the World Golf Hall of Fame

"The most rewarding things you do in life are often the ones that look like they cannot be done."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SrnsF_0ftRlBzS00
Arnold Palmer

AP

SOURCE: ArnoldPalmer.com

"Golf is a game of inches. The most important are the six inches between your ears."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dCrYk_0ftRlBzS00
Arnold Palmer

AP

SOURCE: The UK Metro

"Jack (Nicklaus) navigates more by brain. I go more by heart. Intellect versus instinct. Jack versus Arnie."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SjKEZ_0ftRlBzS00
Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer

AP

SOURCE: "A Golfer's Life"

"Concentration comes out of a combination of confidence and hunger."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YlVkH_0ftRlBzS00
Arnold Palmer

Scott Halleran/Getty Images

SOURCE: Goodreads

"'Should have' and 'did' may be neighbors, but they don't always get along."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49SZCV_0ftRlBzS00
Arnold Palmer

AP

SOURCE: "A Golfer's Life"

"Life's battles don't always go to the strongest man; But sooner or later the man who wins, is the man who thinks he can."
Tiger Woods and Arnold Palmer

David Cannon/Getty Images

SOURCE: Goodreads

"Making a positive change in the life of a child is one of the most significant things you can do."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oCw8d_0ftRlBzS00
Arnold Palmer

Ted Powers/AP

SOURCE: ArnoldPalmer.com

"The Road To Success Is Always Under Construction."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PWFIu_0ftRlBzS00
Arnold Palmer

Pete Fontaine/Getty Images

SOURCE: ArnoldPalmer.com

"What's the point of signing something if the person can't read it or later can't even remember who it was" (on why he took so much pride in his autograph being legible).
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yd9al_0ftRlBzS00
Arnold Palmer

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

SOURCE: ArnoldPalmer.com

"I've learned the great value of diplomacy and seeking an honorable peace. But part of that wisdom is knowing when to fight and another part is knowing when to fight even harder."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43RFQx_0ftRlBzS00
Arnold Palmer

Phil Noble/Reuters

SOURCE: "A Golfer's Life"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d1Lh7_0ftRlBzS00
Arnold Palmer

Amy Sancetta/AP

