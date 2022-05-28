ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies: Man seriously injured in St. Helena Island shooting

By Lindsay Miller
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=086WmB_0ftRkMo400

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C (WCBD)- Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Friday shooting on St. Helena Island that left one man with serious injuries.

According to BCSO, two men and one woman reported they were traveling by car on Seaside Road around 5:30 p.m. when they were shot at by a man they know.

The victims drove to a nearby gas station and were met by BCSO deputies and EMS.

The two men in the car suffered gunshot wounds and were taken by ambulance to Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

Two guns were found in the vehicle.

SC adults 60+ can apply for $25 produce vouchers

Deputies confirmed through interviews and investigation that gunshots were exchanged between occupants in the car and the suspect who was standing outside a home on Seaside Road.

Authorities say the incident was a result of an ongoing dispute.

While all parties have been identified and located, no arrests have been made.

One of the wounded men was released from the hospital while the other was transported to MUSC for additional care. According to BCSO, he suffers a “more serious gunshot wound.”

The shooting is under investigation by Beaufort County Sherriff’s Office.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111. BCSO says a reward might be available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 1

Related
live5news.com

Deputies investigating fatal Burton shooting

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities are investigating after a 35-year-old Burton woman was found shot in a vehicle Tuesday night. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the 600 block of Broad River Boulevard just before midnight on Tuesday for a reported gunshot victim. Deputies say they...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Beaufort police investigate Tuesday shooting leaving 2 teens injured

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Police say Tuesday night in Beaufort, four teenagers went out to illegally buy drugs and instead ended up trying to dodge bullets. An alarm went off inside a building because someone got too close to the building, making the system think there was an intruder. As...
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

Two girls injured after shooting in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort Police are investigating a double shooting that left two teens injured. The shooting happened at the Salvation Army parking lot on North Street Tuesday night. When officers arrived on the scene, they heard gunshots. A car and two people then took off. When police pulled...
BEAUFORT, SC
WTGS

Deputies investigating shooting death of woman in Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Deputies are investigating after a woman was shot on Tuesday night. According to Beaufort County Sheriff's Office officials, deputies responded to the report of a gunshot victim in the 600 block of Broad River Boulevard shortly before midnight. Deputies secured the scene for paramedics to respond to the woman who was located in a vehicle.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Wcbd#Ems#Musc#Lowcountry
wtoc.com

Shooting leaves woman dead in Burton

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A 35-year-old woman is dead after a shooting in Beaufort County Tuesday. The shooting happened in the 600 block of Broad River Blvd in Burton shortly before midnight. When deputies arrived, they secured the scene for EMS to respond, and the victim was located inside...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Man arrested in Southside domestic-related shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A 20-year-old has been arrested in a domestic-related shooting that left one person injured Tuesday in Southside Savannah. The victim, a 51-year-old male, was taken to a hospital by private vehicle for treatment, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). He’s expected to be OK. At noon Tuesday, officers responded to […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wach.com

Potential gunman reported at Walmart, suspect in custody

ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — A suspect is in custody after deputies were made aware of a potential gunman at the Walmart located on North Road in Orangeburg County. According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, the suspect was taken into custody without incident. "We are thankful for the quick...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies arrest Charleston man for assaulting father

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A man faces assault charges after attacking his father during a dispute Monday afternoon. According to a report from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Grant III (51), was arguing with his father after he was asked to turn down the volume of his TV and music so his father could […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies investigating shooting near auto parts store off Ashley Phosphate Road

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened near an auto parts story off Ashley Phosphate Road Tuesday afternoon. According to Lt. Rick Carson with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shots-fired call at O’Reilly Auto Parts just after 12:30 p.m. Deputies discovered projectiles struck the building. No […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Wanted subject detained following standoff at West Ashley hotel

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston Police Department say a wanted subject has been detained following a standoff at a West Ashley hotel. It happened at the Motel 6 on Savannah Highway. Authorities identified the suspect as Malik Thompson who is wanted for armed robbery and possession...
CHARLESTON, SC
wtoc.com

Suspect arrested after shooting a woman and 2-year-old in Tatemville

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to Savannah police a suspect has been arrested after a shooting in Tatemville Monday. Officials say officers responded to a shooting around 10 p.m. at Sherman and Dillion Ave. Upon arrival, they discovered a 25-year-old woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. In addition, a 2-year-old...
SAVANNAH, GA
WCBD Count on 2

CPD investigating serious collision involving moped

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is investigating a Tuesday morning collision that injured two people. According to CPD, the incident happened at the intersection of Calhoun and Smith streets around 10:50 a.m. Police said that the driver of a moped traveling south on Smith Street collided […]
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

CCSO investigating shootout at McClellanville gas station

MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating a shootout that took place Sunday night at a McClellanville gas station. According to CCSO, the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the Circle K at 10105 Highway 17 North. Deputies were called to what was described as an active shooting, with over 50 shell casings collected from the scene.
WCBD Count on 2

1 transported after rollover crash in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was sent to the hospital following a crash that happened along Highway 17. Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews said a Chevrolet Impala lost control before flipping “several times,” landing into a ditch and catching fire. The vehicle had hit three other vehicles before fleeing on Charleston Highway. As deputies […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy