Two innings. Two different pitchers. Two home runs. One first-year and one new swing. UNC baseball center fielder Vance Honeycutt launched two pitches over the Truist Field fence in back-to-back at-bats to begin UNC’s ACC Championship Game against N.C. State. The Salisbury native’s early offensive success, driving in five batters in the first two innings, allowed UNC to jump out to an early lead in its eventual 9-5 win over the Wolfpack on Sunday.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO