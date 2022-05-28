ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Miami-Dade Police Marine Units To Conduct Boating Under The Influence Checks This Weekend

By CBSMiami.com Team
 4 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Police announced Saturday that their marine units will be conducting a Boating Under the Influence initiative until 10 p.m. Saturday in the Coastal Waterways surrounding county waterways.

