If you think of politics as a kind of permanent war without actual bloodshed, then the most famous line from Sun Tzu’s “The Art of War” — “Every battle is won or lost before it is ever fought” — most surely applies. For an example, let’s turn our attention to the now-nonexistent race for the state Senate seat in the newly redrawn 15th District in south-central Washington, the most contentious product of last year’s redistricting process.

PASCO, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO