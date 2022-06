HOOVER, Ala. — The road to hosting an NCAA Regional in Gainesville was filled with more potholes and cracks than a UF construction site. The Gators’ Southeastern Conference record sat at 6-12 April 24, putting their chances of making the tournament, let alone hosting a regional, into question. The team rallied, rattling off nine wins in 12 conference games to end the season. The SEC Tournament would be the final chance to assert themselves as worthy of a hosting placement, but even the trip to Hoover was not perfect.

