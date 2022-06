The best games Chris Jones has ever played as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. Factors included sack totals, pressure totals, and PFF overall grades. Chris Jones is almost certainly going to find his name within the Kansas City Chiefs‘ Ring of Honor when all is said and done. With 49.5 career sacks as an interior defensive lineman, he currently ranks 10th all-time in sacks in Chiefs history, with eighth place being a realistic goal by the end of the 2023 season.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO