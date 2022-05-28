Girl Scout GLAMP registration starts June 1

All women ages 21 and over are invited to spend 24 hours relaxing, laughing and having fun outside with their girlfriends, and new friends, at the annual GLAMP fundraiser for local Girl Scouts. GLAMP will take place at Camp Liberty, near Davenport, on September 17-18, with an optional Friday night sleepover and pizza party on September 16. Registration opens on June 1, with limited availability to select sessions like horseback riding, canoeing, archery, zip-lining, and hiking. Optional upgrades include massages, raffle tickets and wine pull tickets.

Whether attendees plan to hang around the fire with a glass of wine or decide to test their outdoor skills, they can choose how to enjoy their GLAMP weekend. Activities and accommodations are designed for women with all levels of outdoor experience. Registration includes a light lunch on Saturday, a sit down meal on Saturday night, a grab and go breakfast on Sunday and all beverages. Overnight lodging is available in modern cabins or traditional platform tents. GLAMP takes place September 17-18 at Girl Scout Camp Liberty, located at 4415 295th Street, New Liberty, IA. Call 800-798-0833 or email Info@GirlScoutsToday.org with questions.

Funds raised by the GLAMP weekend enable local Girl Scouts to attend their own camps and outdoor activities at Camp Liberty. Over the years, GLAMPers have raised more than $50,000 to send Girl Scouts to camp.

Click here to register.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.