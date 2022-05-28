Free pop up clinic returning to Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A free health clinic is returning to Charleston next month after suspending operations for two years due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that West Virginia Health Right has partnered with Tennessee-based Remote Area Medical to hold a two-day pop-up clinic on June 4-5 at the Bible Center School. Free dental, vision and medical care will be offered regardless of insurance status.

“We’re just really excited to have this back after taking a two-year break because of (COVID19),” said Angie Settle, CEO and executive director at Health Right. “We know that people have a lot of dental needs, vision needs, medical needs. They need new glasses, they need vaccines and screenings. Well, we’ll have it all.”

The Bible Center School parking lot will open at midnight on June 4 and numbered tickets will be handed out around 3 a.m., Settle said, but she encouraged people not to worry if they can’t show up early.

“Everybody who is doing this (volunteering) is doing it for the right reasons, and we want to serve as many as possible. If you show up, we’re going to do our best to see you,” she said.