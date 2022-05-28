ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Free pop up clinic returning to Charleston

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A free health clinic is returning to Charleston next month after suspending operations for two years due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that West Virginia Health Right has partnered with Tennessee-based Remote Area Medical to hold a two-day pop-up clinic on June 4-5 at the Bible Center School. Free dental, vision and medical care will be offered regardless of insurance status.

“We’re just really excited to have this back after taking a two-year break because of (COVID19),” said Angie Settle, CEO and executive director at Health Right. “We know that people have a lot of dental needs, vision needs, medical needs. They need new glasses, they need vaccines and screenings. Well, we’ll have it all.”

The Bible Center School parking lot will open at midnight on June 4 and numbered tickets will be handed out around 3 a.m., Settle said, but she encouraged people not to worry if they can’t show up early.

“Everybody who is doing this (volunteering) is doing it for the right reasons, and we want to serve as many as possible. If you show up, we’re going to do our best to see you,” she said.

Comments / 1

Related
WBOY 12 News

WATCH: Gov. Justice holds first briefing since illness

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice is scheduled to hold his first virtual briefing since his illness at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. You can watch in the live player above or on the WBOY 12 News Facebook page. Gov. Justice said last week that he would not hold his regular virtual COVID briefing because he […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Weekend tire collection events set in West Virginia in June

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Four weekend tire collection events are being held around West Virginia in June. The Department of Environmental Protection said two events will be held June 4 at Lincoln County High School in Hamlin and at Leslie Equipment in the Webster County community of Cowen. There are other collections June 11 at the Kenton Meadows Warehouse in the Braxton County community of Gassaway and on June 18 at Erickson Field in Parkersburg.
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

What’s that large flame in Institute?

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) — If you’re driving down I-64 or on Route 25 in Institute, you may ask yourself: “what is that large flame going up into the sky?” According to the Kanawha County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management’s Twitter, work at the Institute Industrial Complex by US Methanol will cause a large, […]
INSTITUTE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee#Health Clinic#Ap#Remote Area Medical#The Bible Center School
Lootpress

What to do in the City of Huntington – June 2022

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Downtown Huntington Partners has released the June newsletter of goings on in the City of Huntington that you won’t want to miss!. Pullman Square will play host to a number of events, including the Pullman Square Farmers Market and Pullman Concert Series, both brought to you by iHeartRadio. The farmers market will be held every Wednesday and Saturday between 8:00am and 2:00pm at Pullman Square, and will offer a variety of fresh produce direct from farm to table. Heiner’s & Dutch Miller Summer Concert Series returns to Pullman Square each Thursday from 6:00pm to 9:00pm, and brings live music, vendors, restaurants, food trucks, and cool beverages.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Williamson Daily News

Hospital owners approach Williamson City Council for donation

WILLIAMSON — Williamson Health and Wellness Center, the new owners of Williamson Memorial Hospital, approached the Williamson City Council for a financial donation to help cover costs for completion of work on the building. David Jewell, CFO of Williamson Health and Wellness Center, said work on the hospital has...
WILLIAMSON, WV
wvpublic.org

W.Va. Interfaith Ministry Working To Bring Refugees To Charleston

Sparked by the war in Ukraine, a West Virginia interfaith ministry is renewing its efforts to bring refugees to the Mountain State. The process is overwhelming, with mountains of red tape to cut through. However, the ministry director, Charleston Rabbi Victor Urecki, says there is also overwhelming support to help...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Charleston pools open for the summer season

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha City and North Charleston community pools opened Saturday. For an event hosted by a local church, the Kanawha City pool saw over 300 people show up to swim. The Kanawha City pool has been closed for two years because of COVID-19. This year seems...
WSAZ

Crews battle house fire in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A fire has broken out at a home along Park Drive in Charleston. It happened just before 7 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters believe the fire started in the basement or on the first floor of the home. A fire investigator is on their way to the scene.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Why one community wants to change the name of a Beckley street

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — In Beckley, Jerry Rose is a name everybody knows. The world-renowned dancer started to teach dance around sixty years ago at his Dance Theatre School, currently located on Raleigh Avenue. His students perform The Nutcracker every December, and a number of his former students even made it to Broadway. In honor […]
BECKLEY, WV
WDTV

Local restaurant goes national

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A small town West Virginia chili company is making its name known on a national level. Custard Stand Chili started in an old car wash bay in Webster Springs. Now, the company is expanding into more than 600 Kroger stores across the country. Owners Angie and...
WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV
WOWK 13 News

Two taken to hospital after Kanawha City crash

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Two people have been taken to the hospital after a crash in the Kanawha City area of Charleston. Kanawha dispatch says that three vehicles were involved in an accident at the intersection of MacCorkle Ave. SE and 36th St. There is no word on the extent of any injuries at this time. This […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Structure fire reported in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews are on the scene of another fire that broke out in Huntington tonight. Cabell County dispatchers say they became aware of a residential building fire at around 10:15 p.m. on May 31. There is no word on any injuries or if anyone was in the building at the time. The […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

Local governments push back on power company rate increase proposal

More West Virginia communities are protesting a $297 million rate increase request by Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power. Officials in Mingo, Mercer and Kanawha counties, along with city officials in Princeton, have told the Public Service Commission they oppose the rate increase request. “On behalf of the citizens of Mingo...
PRINCETON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Fire damages house in Grafton

GRAFTON, W.Va. – A fire late Tuesday night in Grafton damaged a house. The fire was reported at 10:13 on West Washington St., according to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center. According to the communications center, no injuries were reported in the fire. There is no word at this time on the fire’s cause or […]
GRAFTON, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. The Mobile Food Pantry will make visits to several West Virginia counties over the next week, and will operate from 11:00am to 1:00pm. The upcoming week’s schedule for...
CHARITIES
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

924K+
Followers
448K+
Post
417M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy