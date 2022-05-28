ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melrose, MA

Tesla Caught Driving 121 MPH Down I-89 in NH, Police Say

By Evan Ringle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 27-year-old male was arrested on Friday May 27 after allegedly driving down NH I-89 at...

Driver Pleads Guilty in Deadly Lawrence Crash That Split Car in Half

A man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to driving in a major car wreck that killed a woman and left several others hospitalized in Lawrence, Massachusetts, last year. Pedro Nieves admitted to manslaughter by motor vehicle, driving under the influence and assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Under the plea deal, Nieves would spend up to 18 years in prison, with the sentences for the three charges running concurrently.
2 killed, 2 injured in Franklin crash: Troopers

FRANKLIN, Conn. — Two people were killed and another two were injured after a crash on Route 32 in Franklin on Monday evening. Connecticut State Police were called to the scene just before 8 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Meeting House Hill Road. A Lexus NX2 was traveling...
FRANKLIN, MA
Man Suspected of Disabling Young Women's Vehicles in Mass. Arrested

A man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of destroying property in a case in which police in several Massachusetts communities warned the public about someone disabling young women's vehicles and offering them rides home. Alexander Yee was arrested at his home in Winchendon on a warrant charging him with destruction...
WINCHENDON, MA
‘He Should Not Have Been Driving': New Details in Crash That Injured 9 Motorcyclists

Prosecutors say a Westerly, Rhode Island man accused of driving into a group of motorcycles in Massachusetts, injuring nine people, should not have been driving and had his license previously suspended. Ryan O'Farrell, 32, faces multiple charges after a crash on Route 10 in Northfield, Massachusetts on Sunday. Prosecutors allege...
Three ambulances called, traffic backed up after crash in Bourne

BOURNE – A traffic crash tied up the evening rush hour in Bourne. Three vehicles were involved in the crash on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) northbound by the Bourne landfill. An ambulance from Sandwich assisted in patient care. Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape Wide News...
BOURNE, MA
Milford Police identify man accused of targeting women, tampering with cars

MILFORD -- Police in at least five towns are warning women to be on the lookout for a man who is accused of tampering with women's cars.Milford police, who describe the man as an Asian male in his late 30s driving a blue Chevrolet Impala with Massachusetts plates, said he has been targeting young women by flattening their tires and filling their tanks with water, and then offering to drive them home.Police in Holliston and Franklin said they have had similar reports. Bellingham police said they are investigating a similar incident at the Charles River Center. Medway is also part...
Bicyclist Injured in Holliston Crash

A 77-year-old bicyclist was injured when he was struck by a vehicle in Holliston, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon. Police said a landscaping truck struck the man around 1:45 p.m. near the intersection of Prentice and Highland Streets. The bicyclist was unconscious with serious injuries when emergency crews arrived, police said.
HOLLISTON, MA
Person Taken Into Custody After Barrington, NH, School Threat

Barrington schools went into "secure campus" mode after a threat was made to the elementary school early Tuesday afternoon. Barrington Police Chief George Joy said that because of the nature of the threat received around 12:20 p.m., students were kept inside both district schools and the Early Childhood Learning Center as part of district protocols.
BARRINGTON, NH
More Trouble At Carson Beach on Monday

Once again, several fights broke out on Monday evening at Carson Beach. Massachusetts State Police attempted to disperse the Memorial Day crowd as people jumped on cars in the parking lot and fights broke out near the snack stand. The majority of the crowd were teens. You can check out...
BOSTON, MA
Brass Knuckle Brawlers Attack Officers Overnight

At about 12:06 AM on Tuesday May 31, 2022, officers assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) arrested two suspects after responding to a call for an Assault and Battery in the area of School and Province Street in Boston. On arrival, officers were met by an adult male victim and a...
BOSTON, MA
Woman says dog died after kennel stay; Salisbury Police investigating

SALISBURY - An Amesbury woman says her dog died of apparent heat stroke following a 4-day kennel stay in Salisbury."It's been a nightmare," said Brittany Martin of Amesbury. She dropped her dog Mikah, a four-year-old Border Collie, off at Nose to Nub kennel in Salisbury on Tuesday night. She left to attend her brother's graduation in Texas, and when she returned on Saturday, she says Mikah was not well."I found him unconscious, unresponsive, limp, barely even able to look at me, in a bush in her yard," Martin said. She rushed Mikah to the emergency vet in Portsmouth immediately, but says...
SALISBURY, MA
Serious Crash Causes Delays for Commuters in Braintree

An entire stretch of Route 3 northbound in Braintree, Massachusetts, was closed earlier Tuesday morning following a serious crash on the highway. Two cars were involved in the crash, which occurred near Exit 40, according to Massachusetts State Police. One car caught on fire, police said. Two people were transported...
BRAINTREE, MA
24-year-old Massachusetts man killed, another seriously injured in head-on crash

One Massachusetts man is dead, and another person is seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash. On Thursday, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Billerica Police received multiple reports of a two-car head-on motor vehicle collision in the area of 570 Boston Road, Billerica across from Shield Systems Self-Service Car Wash. Upon arrival,...
BILLERICA, MA
Teenager Pulled Unresponsive From Worcester Lake, Rushed to Hospital

A teenager was rushed to the hospital after being pulled unresponsive from Lake Quinsigamond Monday evening, police said Tuesday. First responders performed life-saving measures on the unresponsive 16-year-old when he was pulled out of the water about 6:30 p.m. at Regatta Point, according to Worcester police. He was taken to...
WORCESTER, MA

