Tesla Caught Driving 121 MPH Down I-89 in NH, Police Say

SALISBURY - An Amesbury woman says her dog died of apparent heat stroke following a 4-day kennel stay in Salisbury."It's been a nightmare," said Brittany Martin of Amesbury. She dropped her dog Mikah, a four-year-old Border Collie, off at Nose to Nub kennel in Salisbury on Tuesday night. She left to attend her brother's graduation in Texas, and when she returned on Saturday, she says Mikah was not well."I found him unconscious, unresponsive, limp, barely even able to look at me, in a bush in her yard," Martin said. She rushed Mikah to the emergency vet in Portsmouth immediately, but says...
