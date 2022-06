1-Serra Catholic (22-0) vs. 7-Neshannock (17-6) On the air: Trib HSSN (video) Serra Catholic — Through their first 21 games of the season, the top-seeded Eagles were undefeated and had outscored their opponents by an average of 10.9 runs per game. That included a 9-4 victory over No. 16 Beth-Center in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs and a 13-3 win over No. 8 Laurel in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, things got interesting. Serra Catholic needed a one-out RBI single by outfielder Max Rocco in the bottom of the seventh to come away with a 6-5 victory over No. 5 Riverside.

NEW CASTLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO