A third Southwestern Pennsylvania health care conglomerate is in the works, as Excela Health and Butler Health System on Wednesday announced an intent to merge. “We believe strongly that our new partnership will extend our intellectual and financial capital,” John Sphon, Excela Health chief executive officer, said in a prepared statement. “In doing so, we can enhance access to care, decrease the cost of care and continue to focus on providing improved experiences and outcomes for patients.”

BUTLER, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO