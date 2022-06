STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 42-year-old Port Richmond man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of graffiti incidents in Brooklyn, police said. Jeremiah Smith, of the 2100 block of Richmond Terrace, faces multiple criminal mischief and graffiti charges and one count of trespassing in connection to three separate incidents in Brooklyn, including one that dates back to last year.

