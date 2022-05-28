ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Man seriously injured in Mission Bay Park crash

By Claudia Amezcua
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man was seriously injured following a crash in the Mission Bay Park neighborhood on Friday night, according to the San Diego Police Department.

A 2005 Toyota Corolla with four occupants inside was speeding in the 2000 block of Quivira Way at 9:08 p.m. when the driver failed to make the bend in the road, SDPD said. The male driver and two male passengers ran away from the scene, while the fourth was seriously injured in the crash.

He was taken to the hospital with severe facial fractures and numerous other injuries. Police said they were life-threatening.

The traffic division is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the command handling the investigation or to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

