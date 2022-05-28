'Still shocks me when I see this!' Diversity star Jordan Banjo shares before and after pics following his dramatic weight loss

Britain's Got Talent star Jordan Banjo has opened up about his weight loss in a candid Instagram post on Friday, sharing photos of his transformation.

The dancer, 29, shared two pictures side-by-side, saying it still 'shocks' him to see images of his fuller shape.

Writing to 550,000 followers, the star said having the right 'mindset' and focusing on tour has motivated the Diversity member to get in shape.

In his 'before' snap, Jordan smiled as he posed with his fuller figure in a maroon shirt and cargo trousers.

The performer showed a slimmer build in the 'after' shot, wearing a graphic-print black hoodie and cargo trousers.

He penned the post: 'Still shocks me when I see this. Way less dancing, no diet structure and a lack of motivation had me how I was in the first pic!

'But getting the mindset right and having a focus which was getting ready for tour has me where I am now.

'Random I know but thought I'd share because looking at those pics next to each other just gave me a shock.'

The photos attracted a flurry of support in the comments.

Fellow Diversity alum Perri Kiely wrote: 'My bro.' Sam Craske - who is also in the dance troupe - shared a heart and fist bump emoji.

Actor and footballer Jake Quickenden also offered his support, commenting: 'Nice bro.'

Boxer Sunny Edwards added: 'Bet you was benching loads tho.'

It comes as it was earlier this month reported that Diversity are hoping to return to the Britain's Got Talent stage this year for the first time since Ofcom was hit with nearly 25,000 complaints for their Black Lives Matter (BLM) dance routine during the 2020 final of the show.

The group's choreography, inspired by the protests following the death of George Floyd in May that year, angered some viewers who thought the ITV show was being used to push a cause rather than showcase talent.

But the group would love to return to appear on the current series finale next month, with Jordan telling The Sun: 'We certainly hope to be back performing on BGT this year.

Referring to his brother Ashley Banjo, 33, Jordan continued: 'I don’t know how we can top last time but Ash always has some crazy ideas, is always pushing us, and always comes up with something special, so watch this space.'

MailOnline contacted Britain's Got Talent and a representative for Diversity for comment at the time.

Diversity rose to fame when they triumphed on the ITV talent competition in 2009, beating Susan Boyle who finished in second place.

Their polarising performance during the 2020 final received complaints in the weeks after it aired.

The routine, which narrated the senseless death of Black man George Floyd beneath the knee of a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota in May of that year divided fans after it aired during the live show in the September.

The negative response made it the second most complained about TV moment ever at that time, just behind Roxanne's Pallett's notorious appearance on Celebrity Big Brother in 2018, with a record 25,237 objections.

ITV bosses stood by Diversity troupe leader Ashley after the performance provoked a heated response.

Britain's Got Talent continues on ITV1 on Saturday at 8pm.