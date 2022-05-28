ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Black Bear Rains Down Massive Dump On Hunter’s Head From Way Up In A Tree

By Wes Langeler
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37tkft_0ftRfkKf00

Does a bear shit in the woods?

Yes, yes it does… and for one Maine bear hunter, it was right on his head.

On the last day of bear season 2017, a group of hunters in Maine, with the use of dogs, chased a black bear up a tree where he was most likely shot and harvested for meat and fur.

I know it sounds brutal because people tend to associate bears with cute, fuzzy childhood toys and anthropomorphic characters like Yogi Bear, Winnie the Pooh and more, but it’s a necessary part of maintaining population control, the ecological stability of the area and more.

Only a certain amount are allowed to be hunted every year, and there are many rules and regulations put in place to assure that bears are harvested as ethically as possible. Not to mention, bear meat is pretty damn good.

Am I a fan of hunting bear with dogs? No, not really… just personally, it’s not the way that I’d like to hunt, but it’s legal in about half of the states that allow for bear hunting and pretty common

However, before this black bear met its demise, he took one final shit… right on the hunter’s head.

“We had a “shitty” last day of the 2017 Maine bear season.”

According to the DIF&W, Maine’s bear population is somewhere in the neighborhood of 36,000, one of the highest in the entire country. Harvests in the past three years were 3,314 in 2018, 2,897 in 2017 and 2,859 in 2016.

By state law, hunters can only harvest two bears per year, one by hunting and one by trapping.

Only about 25% of Maine bear hunter fill their tag.

And as far as I know… only one took a dump on a hunter’s head.

Comments / 54

BJK456
3d ago

That poor bear was horrificly terrified. Being chased by dogs, with these people laughing. There was nothing humane in this. Hunting should be about tracking and taking the quick kill shot. Not this.

Reply
11
crazy mate
4d ago

They should let the bear go, just for the successful bombing technique, bearcrap reeks too.

Reply
14
Shaun Walsh
3d ago

Lmao. This was an awesome first video to see waking up. Started my day off with a laugh! 😂

Reply
10
Related
Outdoor Life

Photographer Captures Images of Large Male Grizzly Killing Another Bear in Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park visitors in Wyoming witnessed a ferocious attack, in which a large, male grizzly mortally injured a sub-adult bear. Tourists were drawn to the roadside area to observe the young grizzly male that had been frequenting the region for about three weeks, says Paul Allen, a long-time visitor to the park, and noted photographer who has a home nearby in Idaho.
Whiskey Riff

Massachusetts Hunter Stumbles Upon Gruesome Aftermath Of Coyote Attack… Buck Is Somehow Still Alive

Warning… this one is pretty graphic. Nature is a cruel beast, it often reminds us of that. It is beautiful, unexplainable… but cruel. Predators, the most violent of animals in nature are simply amazing. They constantly hunt to survive, and the things they do and how effective they are in their hunting methods is the envy of any hunter. It’s truly remarkable.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Whiskey Riff

Trail Cam Captures Bear’s Brutal Attack On Wolf Den Full Of Young Pups

We’ve said it time and time again here… nature is not for the faint of heart. As much some folks raise ethical concerns about hunting and trapping animals, the truth is that dying in the wild has the potential to be much more brutal. Conservation and habitat measures aside, taking a bullet to the heart is a much quicker death than being chewed to pieces by a large predator. These zoologists studying denning wolves witnessed that first hand. While studding […] The post Trail Cam Captures Bear’s Brutal Attack On Wolf Den Full Of Young Pups first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Pets & Animals
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Lifestyle
WBKR

Today I Learned that Kentucky is Home to Giant ‘Toe-Biters’

Do you pay attention to what's in front of you while cutting the grass - I mean, really pay attention? I'll be honest, when I'm on the ol' John Deere, I'm usually listening to music or a ball game, I not really looking down to see what I'm cutting. I just assume I'm cutting grass. Sometimes, though, you'll encounter a little something extra in your yard - something that might make you stop and take a closer look. Beth Wilcox, from Wabash County, IN, was cutting her grass when she noticed this alien-looking insect in her grass. We know now that what she saw is a Giant Water Bug.
KENTUCKY STATE
Outdoor Life

Fatal Bear Attack on Army Base Shows How Fast—and Unpredictable—Grizzlies Can Be

In a tragic event, a U.S. Army soldier was killed in a bear attack on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on Tuesday when his party encountered the sow and its cubs near a den. Elmendorf-Richardson is located adjacent to the city of Anchorage, and the attack took place on-base, not far from the Anchorage landfill. According to an article by KTOO news, the soldiers were setting a land navigation course when they encountered the bear. Another soldier was injured during the attack.
B98.5

Look What Appeared In A Central Maine Driveway!

A South China resident got quite a shock when they discovered a crustacean in their driveaway, despite the fact that they live miles from the nearest body of water. In a Facebook post, the finder explains that it is too small to be a lobster, unless it is a very young lobster. The creature measures about 5 or 6 inches in length.
MAINE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Bear#Bears#Bear Hunting
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Shockingly Flies Away With Someone’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota

Watch your pets people… These airborne predators do not discriminate between animal species, domesticated or wild. All they care about is their next meal. Sadly, our beloved pets, whether it be small dogs or cats, are generally insanely easy targets for them. The same way one of these flying dinosaurs will swoop down on a rabbits, prairie dogs, and even fish, eagles think nothing of digging their talons into Fluffy, the 2-pound rodent you keep in your purse (sorry, that’s […] The post Bald Eagle Shockingly Flies Away With Someone’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MINNESOTA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Massive Bear Drags Live Moose Off The Side Of The Road With Ease

“Bears are cute,” they said. “If you don’t bother them they won’t bother you,” they said. I haven’t had an actual encounter with a bear in my life, and after this video, I won’t be coming within a mile radius of one if I can help it. Warning: This one is pretty graphic… Here we have big ol’ moose laying injured on the side of a road in Sweden. A driver comes to a stop to video the ginormous creature, […] The post Massive Bear Drags Live Moose Off The Side Of The Road With Ease first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
Whiskey Riff

Stunned Tourists Witness Black Bear Mauling Wild Boar At Great Smoky Mountains National Park

This one is not for the faint of heart. Nature is just as ruthless as she is beautiful, and that was on full display near Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Some folks were driving around Great Smoky Mountains National Park when they came across a rare sight – a black bear mauling a wild boar, while simultaneously trying to drag it into the woods. Multiple groups of motorists stopped to view that savage battle, and according to the Charlotte Observer people were stunned […] The post Stunned Tourists Witness Black Bear Mauling Wild Boar At Great Smoky Mountains National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

144K+
Followers
9K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy