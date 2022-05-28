ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Trade Rumors: Love, Hayward, Wizards, Sexton, Draft, Nuggets, Ayton

The Cavaliers are coming off their best season since LeBron James left but the offseason brings several questions to the forefront, including the future of Kevin Love .

Love is entering the final season of his contract and Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com indicated that the club could move Love for another high-priced veteran. Fedor (speaking with Michael Scotto on the HoopsHype podcast ) explains how Love’s trade stock has rebounded after playing a key role in Cleveland’s turnaround this past year.

It’s fair to wonder whether Gordon Hayward could be a player to target. The former Butler product is reportedly on the block in Charlotte and he would help the Cavs gain depth on the wing.

Fedor and Scotto also spoke about the future of Collin Sexton , who is a restricted free agent, speculating that the Wizards and Knicks could be suitors. Neither franchise is projected to have the cap space to sign Sexton outright, so a sign-and-trade could be in the works.

More NBA Trade Buzz

  • David Aldridge of The Athletic makes the argument for the Wizards to move up to No. 3 in the upcoming draft. Washington has the No. 10 selection and Aldridge believes the club should consider including any assets besides Bradley Beal or Kristaps Porzingis in the offer. Duke’s Paolo Banchero and Iowa’s Keegan Murray are two potential fits should Washington move up seven spots.
  • There are at least five teams , including the Hornets, in the mix for Deandre Ayton this summer and Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer examines whether the franchise has a real shot at landing the former No. 1 overall pick. The Hawks, Spurs, Pistons, and Blazers have all been linked to the restricted free agent as well.
  • Don’t expect the change in the Nuggets’ front office to make the franchise consider trading Nikola Jokic . Denver and Jokic are expected to come to terms on a five-year super-max deal this summer.
  • ICYMI: We examined star some options this offseason for the Knicks as they again look to attract a star in free agency.

