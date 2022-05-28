ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

102-year-old becomes a staple for STEMM Academy

By By Jeff Schmucker / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UirOE_0ftRfV2e00

At 102 years old, Geneva Sutton was born less than a year after World War I ended — a time of Prohibition and silent movies. She lived through five of America’s major wars and conflicts, and marched in the 1960s with Martin Luther King Jr. in Philadelphia during the Civil Rights movement.

But Ms. Sutton isn’t one to let her age stop her from staying active.

Just about every day during the school year, she boards a bus that takes her to Hawkins STEMM Academy, where she works in Carey Bryant’s classroom helping third graders with their reading and math. And while walking is far more difficult than it used to be, she’s also not afraid to go outdoors with the children to watch them play, or get on the floor to interact with them.

She doesn’t view her time with the children as a job, she said. To her, they’re like family.

“I’ve always loved children and working with them,” she said. “I just do all the jumping and whatever games and things, I try to join in and do it too. And if I don’t know how to play, I tell them to teach me how.”

Ms. Sutton has worked in Mrs. Bryant’s TPS classrooms for the past 15 years through the Foster Grandparent Program, which pairs senior volunteers to schools. Mrs. Bryant said she connected right away with Ms. Sutton and now views her as a sort of surrogate grandmother as well as a classroom aide in helping her students.

“She has so much to offer,” Mrs. Bryant said. “She tells stories with such passion and for students history comes alive for them... It’s not like I can’t put pictures and videos on a screen, but when she comes and talks to them about things she’s experienced, and hardships and racism and all these things, it hits home differently for them and they get it.”

After retiring as a home health care worker and moving 20 years ago to Toledo to be closer to family, Ms. Sutton didn’t waste time before volunteering at the former Toledo Lucas County Public Library Mott Branch before working at Toledo Public Schools. And with the school year now ended, she spends the summer packing lunches for the school summer programs.

This past school year, Ms. Sutton said she began having more difficulty walking, which is why school staff — and sometimes students — have a wheelchair ready when she arrives at the school each morning to take her to Mrs. Bryant’s classroom. But Ms. Sutton foregoes the use of a walker or cane to get around because she would rather continue doing things for herself for as long as she can.

And that is part of her secret to living a long life: keep moving and stay busy.

“I don’t sit down. I’m not a TV fiend.... I don’t know what I’ll be doing, but it won’t be that because I don’t like to sit still and watch a thing,” she said, “because then you get stiff, you get old, and everything else.”

And Ms. Sutton has no plans to quit working at the STEMM Academy. She looks forward to returning in August to greet a new batch of third graders who will help her celebrate her 103rd birthday in November.

But Ms. Sutton said she doesn’t think about her age and even once lost track before turning 100. Instead, she focuses on how she feels and simply enjoys spending her time with children. She might even forget about it until she reaches 110 years old.

“I never seem to change, so I never noticed how old I was,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
13abc.com

20th annual Dr. Carnel Smith Football Camp kicks off in June

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local youth football camp that promotes fun and inspiration is celebrating 20 years. The Dr. Carnel Smith Football Camp will kick off June 13, 2022. Driven by his strong sense of service, Dr. Carnel Smith will kick off his 20th annual football camp. He has been supporting, encouraging, and inspiring youth in our area for years.
TOLEDO, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Old West End Festival 2022

Many Neighbors host yard parties and have never met a stranger. Wander and make new friends. While the Old West End Association assumes no responsibility for those events, we appreciate our neighbors for adding to the fun atmosphere. House Tours. Tour Hours 11am – 5pm. Saturday & Sunday June...
TOLEDO, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Drag Racing: Toledo food truck appears on Food Network series

Sugar Vermonte— the drag alter ego of David Gedert— wasn’t planning on going so big so soon with her new business, named “Maybe Cheese Born with It.” The Midwest’s first drag queen-owned mac and cheese food truck, the business began as a pop up concept in Toledo last summer for three months. Sugar and her team were just getting their feet wet and had barely started— then opportunity clicked into place.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

ProMedica free movie nights begin June 18 at Promenade Park

TOLEDO, Ohio — ProMedica is bringing back free outdoor movie nights at Promenade Park in downtown Toledo. Pre-event features this summer will include concessions, activities from Imagination Station, music in the park and special attractions. There will be a rock climbing wall, zip-line, face painting and more. The schedule...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lucas County, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Toledo, OH
Education
Lucas County, OH
Education
City
Geneva, OH
City
Toledo, OH
13abc.com

Loud boom reported across Toledo area on Memorial Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Captured by security cameras across the Toledo area is a boom. It happened at about 9:20 PM on Memorial Day 2022. That timing prompted some to think the sound was from fireworks. “A boom. A loud boom and I thought it was the fireworks, probably from the...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Person shot Wednesday in south Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was shot at 4460 South Avenue just west of Wenz Road in south Toledo at about 4 p.m., according to the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department. The victim was transported to Station 4 on Hill Avenue, TFRD said. As of 5:30 p.m., the Toledo...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Coroner: Man killed on Vance St. shot 16 times

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An autopsy revealed that a man killed Tuesday on Vance Street was shot 16 times. According to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, Christopher Thomas, 31, suffered 16 gunshot wounds including the chest, back, abdomen, left arm, left hand, left hip and buttock, and left leg.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
13abc.com

Man escapes Toledo house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man escapes a house fire unscathed on Tuesday. Toledo Fire and Rescue Department responded to a house fire on the 2000 block of Albion Street. The fire was put out shortly after. Toledo Edison also arrived to restore a powerline that was knocked down as...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Woman and 17-year-old girl robbed while riding scooters in east Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman and a 17-year-old girl were robbed at gunpoint Monday night while riding scooters in east Toledo. According to a police report, Chelsie Livingston, 31, and the minor noticed a red van was following them in the 600 block of Federal Street when Black male suspects jumped out of the vehicle and rushed them. One suspect pointed a gun at Livingston while trying to take her purse, and another suspect chased after the 17-year-old.
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police cite man for marijuana and improper transportation of firearm

Bowling Green Police cited a Toledo man for possession of marijuana and improper transportation of a firearm in a motor vehicle. Police pulled over a vehicle driven by John Cohn, 21, on Sunday at 2:33 a.m., in the 200 block of East Wooster Street, for only having one functioning brake light.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stemm#Philadelphia#Grandparent#Volunteers#Hawkins Stemm Academy#Tps
WTOL 11

Police officer injured in struggle with suspect booked at Lucas County jail

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo police officer was injured Saturday night during a skirmish with a recently arrested suspect at the Lucas County jail. Steven Marcele, 45, was booked and began fighting with deputies about 10 p.m., according to a police report. Police claim Marcele was kicking his legs and an officer identified as D. Lett felt a sharp pain in his lower abdomen while attempting to subdue Marcele.
13abc.com

Toledo firefighters battle house fire that spread to neighboring home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Firefighters with Toledo Fire and Rescue battled a fire at two neighboring homes Sunday morning. Toledo firefighters responded just before 5 a.m. to a home on fire in the 100-block of Steel Street off of Front Street. According to fire officials, when firefighters arrived the home was engulfed in flames and the fire spread to a home next door.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
WTOL 11

Shots fired Tuesday at central Toledo mart, no injuries

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were dispatched to JB's Food Mart on the corner of Isherwood Street and West Bancroft Street Tuesday afternoon for a report of a person shot. Officers did not find any injured people, however, according to a police report. Police said vehicle occupied by two...
13abc.com

Arrest made in Monday carry-out shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police made an arrest Tuesday for a shooting at a carry-out earlier in the week. Cornelius Henry, 21, is in Lucas County Jail facing a felonious assault charge. The Toledo Police Department confirmed that one person was shot outside Sammy’s Mart on Arlington and Toronto Ave....
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy