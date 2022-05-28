102-year-old becomes a staple for STEMM Academy

At 102 years old, Geneva Sutton was born less than a year after World War I ended — a time of Prohibition and silent movies. She lived through five of America’s major wars and conflicts, and marched in the 1960s with Martin Luther King Jr. in Philadelphia during the Civil Rights movement.

But Ms. Sutton isn’t one to let her age stop her from staying active.

Just about every day during the school year, she boards a bus that takes her to Hawkins STEMM Academy, where she works in Carey Bryant’s classroom helping third graders with their reading and math. And while walking is far more difficult than it used to be, she’s also not afraid to go outdoors with the children to watch them play, or get on the floor to interact with them.

She doesn’t view her time with the children as a job, she said. To her, they’re like family.

“I’ve always loved children and working with them,” she said. “I just do all the jumping and whatever games and things, I try to join in and do it too. And if I don’t know how to play, I tell them to teach me how.”

Ms. Sutton has worked in Mrs. Bryant’s TPS classrooms for the past 15 years through the Foster Grandparent Program, which pairs senior volunteers to schools. Mrs. Bryant said she connected right away with Ms. Sutton and now views her as a sort of surrogate grandmother as well as a classroom aide in helping her students.

“She has so much to offer,” Mrs. Bryant said. “She tells stories with such passion and for students history comes alive for them... It’s not like I can’t put pictures and videos on a screen, but when she comes and talks to them about things she’s experienced, and hardships and racism and all these things, it hits home differently for them and they get it.”

After retiring as a home health care worker and moving 20 years ago to Toledo to be closer to family, Ms. Sutton didn’t waste time before volunteering at the former Toledo Lucas County Public Library Mott Branch before working at Toledo Public Schools. And with the school year now ended, she spends the summer packing lunches for the school summer programs.

This past school year, Ms. Sutton said she began having more difficulty walking, which is why school staff — and sometimes students — have a wheelchair ready when she arrives at the school each morning to take her to Mrs. Bryant’s classroom. But Ms. Sutton foregoes the use of a walker or cane to get around because she would rather continue doing things for herself for as long as she can.

And that is part of her secret to living a long life: keep moving and stay busy.

“I don’t sit down. I’m not a TV fiend.... I don’t know what I’ll be doing, but it won’t be that because I don’t like to sit still and watch a thing,” she said, “because then you get stiff, you get old, and everything else.”

And Ms. Sutton has no plans to quit working at the STEMM Academy. She looks forward to returning in August to greet a new batch of third graders who will help her celebrate her 103rd birthday in November.

But Ms. Sutton said she doesn’t think about her age and even once lost track before turning 100. Instead, she focuses on how she feels and simply enjoys spending her time with children. She might even forget about it until she reaches 110 years old.

“I never seem to change, so I never noticed how old I was,” she said.