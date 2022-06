On June 7, the day marked for the 2022 California Primary Election, local voters will have to decide on which names will be on the ballot for the November general election. And in California Congressional District 27 — the district representing Santa Clarita as well as the Antelope Valley — six names will be jockeying for only two spots on that final ballot, with the winner going on to represent local residents in Washington D.C.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO