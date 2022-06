Auburn center Dylan Cardwell will withdraw from the NBA Draft and return for his junior season with the Tigers. With the deadline for underclassmen to withdraw from the NBA Draft while still retaining their college eligibility looming Wednesday, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl confirmed that Cardwell plans to return to the team for the 2022-23 season. Cardwell was one of four Auburn underclassmen to declare for the draft, along with projected first-round picks Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler, as well as wing Allen Flanigan.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO