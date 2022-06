Hurricane Season begins today, and the tropics are perking up. Watching two areas with the potential for development, but no impacts for our area. There is dry air in the North Gulf. The Gulf is warm with water temps in the mid to upper 80s, but the Gulf is always warm. It takes more than warm water for development. There are also strong winds aloft which is called wind shear. That is not conducive to development. As a disturbance moves over the warm water there is the potential for a depression to develop by Friday and move towards lower Florida and then into the Atlantic by late Saturday or Sunday. Meanwhile expect daily showers and storms to pop with highs near 90 to the low 90s. Next week does look hotter with highs in the low to even mid 90s.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO