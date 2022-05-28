ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Armoury and Japanese Watchmaker Naoya Hida Team Up on a Hyper Limited New Timepiece

By Paige Reddinger
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Fresh off the heels of its hugely successful collaboration with niche Swiss watchmaker, H. Moser & Cie , which sold out in eight hours, menswear retailer The Armoury is back with a new partnership with Naoya Hida & Co.

The independent Japanese watchmaker has developed a cult following for its vintage-inspired, modern watches that take design cues from the ’30s to the ’60s while incorporating today’s manufacturing capabilities. Naoya Hida, who built his career in luxury watch sales and marketing for 30 years, founded his company in 2018 and makes just 75 models a year working with two other watchmakers. The Armoury’s founder, Mark Cho , says that means as a retailer for Hida, he gets just 25 of his pieces a year, while the watchmaker directly sells 40. Another 5 go to Kamine, a storied high-end watch retailer in Kobe, Japan.

The 37 mm Naoya Hida TYPE 2C-1 “Lettercutter” for The Armoury marks the first watch collaboration for Hida. Due to his limited production, only 10 of these will be made a year with numbers individually engraved onto the caseback, so if you like what you see, you would be advised to ring up The Armoury and put yourself on the list as these will be very hard to come by. It’s a perfect pairing: Both The Armoury and Naoya Hida share a refined aesthetic with retro influences and gentlemanly design.

To that end, the dial of the TYPE 2C-1 is inspired by vintage pocket watch production techniques. The indexes are carved in an extra-thick German silver plate by hand, while the chapter rings are attached separately with each one finished in a different manner. The old-school appeal of the German silver is striking in person and accented by the specially engraved numerals accenting the dial.

“Our version of Type 2 is called Lettercutter because we designed the whole font for this watch and we were inspired by the art of letter cutting,” Cho told Robb Report , speaking about the Arabic numerals. “It’s an old craftsman’s job where they would cut letters into stones, so if there was an old stone building you would hire a letter cutter to come and cut the letters in and create the signage. So, when we designed this font we were thinking, ‘How do we best take advantage of Hida-san’s expertise when it comes to engraving numerals?'” Each Art Deco-style numeral is filled with Japanese cashew ink, a type of synthetic lacquer, and Cho says they chose to use blue ink instead of black ink because he felt there was a “little bit more of a glow to it” which pairs nicely with the backdrop.

The minutes track was also redesigned and, while similar to the last generation’s hash marks, it comes with elongated hashes at the 5-minute markers so the line goes all the way into the side of the case. “It’s just a little detail but I wanted to make something that was a little tool looking,” says Cho.

Fans of Naoya Hida already recognize his distinguishable hands, which are precision milled instead of stamped out as is often done in other manufacturers. Here, they are cylindrical, long and straight and contrasted by a blue center-seconds hand. The case, meanwhile, is milled from a single piece of 904L stainless steel—a painstaking process due to its hardness. “[Hida] knew a lot of guys in [watch] service centers around Japan and he said they noticed a very real difference in Rolexes pre- and post-904 steel,” says Cho. “Rolex is basically the only other company that uses 904 steel and in all of the old dive watches they were using 3016 steel, I think from the early ’80s and pre-early ’80s was 3016 steel and post-’80s was 904 steel. The difference is that 3016 steel pits really bad. It’s one of those things no one will notice until much later when they’ve used [the watch] a lot.”

The watch featured a closed caseback, but under the hood is the Caliber 3020CS, which has 45 hours of power reserve and an escapement beating at 28,800 vph. It is based on an ETA 7750 chronograph movement that Hida reworked into a time-only movement with a center-seconds function, which is then topped off with a new decorated top plate.

Fit with a custom strap made of double-sided shrunken calf leather and a precision-milled buckle with a quick-release function, the TYPE 2C-1 retails for ¥2,530,000 or approximately $19,580 at the current exchange. So, how do you get your hands on one? They will be exclusively available through The Armoury’s website and an allocation lottery is on now through June 6. Winners will be contacted in mid-June and pieces are currently on view at The Armoury on 168 Duane Street in New York through May 29. The collection will be available at The Armoury’s Hong Kong location from June 2 through the 6.

Trust us, it’s well worth seeing in person.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Alpha’s New 116-Foot Superyacht Has 3 Decks Primed for Outdoor Entertaining

Click here to read the full article. Alpha Custom Yachts is adding another superyacht to its small but mighty fleet. The nascent Turkish yard, which was founded by brothers Roberto and Jorge Aboumrad in 2017, started off building one custom vessel for a client, but now has six different models in the mix. The latest doubles as the new flagship of the award-winning Spritz line. Penned by Giorgio Cassetta Design Studio and Laurent Giles Naval Architects, the Spritz 116 spans, you guessed it, 116 feet and sits neatly between a 102- and 140-foot model in the range. Like its two predecessors, the...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Air France Unveils New Fully Flat Business-Class Seats With Sliding Doors

Click here to read the full article. Air France has redesigned its premium cabins to make your next long-range flight a lot more comfortable. Starting in September, select Air France business class cabins will feature all-new seats based on the company’s three “Fs”: Full Flat, Full Access and Full Privacy. The first of the trio means your seat will transform into a bed almost six-and-a-half-feet-long, while the second grants all seats direct access to the aisle—so no need to climb over your row mate. Finally, the latter “F” will provide you with total privacy thanks to new sliding doors. Each of the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

Airbus’s New Customization Studio Lets You Configure Your Business Jet With VR

Click here to read the full article. Airbus Corporate Jets (ACJ) wants to help you design your dream cabin. The European plane manufacturer has just opened a new creative studio in France where clients can customize the interior of the new ACJ TwoTwenty “Xtra Large Bizjet.” Based on the popular Airbus A220-100, this new business jet is said to offer double the space and volume of its competitors. In fact, the sprawling cabin spans some 785 square feet and offers six separate living zones that can now be configured precisely to your liking. Located in the city of Toulouse, the new studio is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

Mr P. Teams up With London Eyewear Brand Cubitts on a Line of Summer Sunglasses

Click here to read the full article. Mr Porter’s in-house 7brand, Mr P., wants to help you embrace the summer sun in style. On Monday, the contemporary menswear label launched an exclusive sunglasses collection in collaboration with London-based eyewear-maker Cubitts. The 22-piece drop offers reimagined takes on Cubitts’s frames in a range of beach-ready colors. The six styles in the collection were chosen to offer something for every face shape, with frames including square, round and aviator designs. While the collection’s Judd and Panton models were designed with chunky frames as a nod to the ’60s, the lightweight Cromer model was inspired...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timepiece#Watchmakers#Design#Armoury#Japanese Watchmaker#Swiss#H Moser Cie#Naoya Hida Co
Robb Report

The First Swiss Watch in Space Just Got a Modern, Limited-Edition Reissue

Click here to read the full article. Move over Moonwatch (and MoonSwatch)! There’s a new commemorative space watch in town. Breitling just resurrected the customized Navitimer it made in 1962 for astronaut Scott Carpenter—in more ways than one. The original Navitimer Cosmonaute, the first Swiss wristwatch worn in space, was shown publicly for the first time since it completed its mission, along with a new commemorative limited edition version of the watch, exactly 60 years after the original space flight on May 24, 1962. Carpenter, who had been introduced to the Breitling Navitimer by a group of pilots from Britain’s Royal Air...
NASA
BGR.com

This $26 Amazon find should be in every single person’s kitchen

Sometimes you find kitchen gadgets on Amazon that catch your eye right away. And once you finally get your hands on them, you wonder how you ever lived without them. It might be something sophisticated like an Instant Pot. Or, it might be simpler like the ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about. If you don’t already have one, get it while it’s on sale at the lowest price in 2022.
RETAIL
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $50 Million, 59-Acre Nashville Estate Is the Most Expensive in Tennessee’s History

Click here to read the full article. When you envisage a grand Southern estate, chances are it would look similar to this Nashville property. Located at 1304 Chickering Road in the prestigious Belle Meade neighborhood, the sprawling property neighbors those of Reese Witherspoon, just down the road, and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill a street away. “There are many other well-established homes in this area, but not many of them are on a lot this size,” says Steve Fridrich of Fridrich & Clark Realty.  Billionaire Tom Frist Jr., co-founder of HCA Healthcare and worth an estimated $17.5 billion, and his late wife,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Robb Report

Rick Ross Showcased Hundreds of Rare Cars and Bikes at a Show Held at His Georgia Estate

Click here to read the full article. Rick Ross doesn’t just want people to admire his car collection on social media, he wants them to be able to check it out in person. That’s why the “Hustlin’” rapper opened up his Fayettville, Georgia, estate for the first annual Promise Land Car and Bike show this past Saturday. Over the course of what looks to have been a gorgeous spring day, auto and rap enthusiasts alike were able to check out some of Rozay’s most prized possessions. The show, which is named for Ross’s 235-acre mansion and farm about 20 miles south of...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Fashion
Robb Report

George Shultz’s Two-Penthouse San Francisco Home Hits the Market for $29 Million

Click here to read the full article. The former home of late Secretary of State George Shultz was just put up for sale, and as it you might expect, it’s much more luxe than your run-of-the-mill government accommodations. The property, in San Francisco’s Russian Hill neighborhood, encompasses two adjacent penthouse apartments, spanning about 10,400 square feet in total. The north penthouse is asking $17 million, while the south is listed for $12 million. Shultz and his wife, Charlotte Mailliard Shultz, used the north penthouse as their main residence, Richard Bohonsky, Charlotte’s friend and interior designer, told The Wall Street Journal. (Both Shultzes...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Robb Report

Queen Elizabeth Just Wore a Rarely Seen Cartier Brooch That She Received for Her 19th Birthday

Click here to read the full article. When attending a flower show, you typically don’t want to try to compete with the blooms on display. But if you’re Queen Elizabeth II, that rule doesn’t apply. On Monday, the queen wore a stunning, rarely seen brooch during a trip to the Chelsea Flower Show. The pin, featuring pink and blue sapphires, rubies and diamonds, depicts a floral bouquet—fitting, given the nature of the queen’s visit. It was originally a gift from her parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, on the occasion of her 19th birthday, People reported. The brooch, made by Cartier,...
WORLD
Robb Report

This New 88-Foot Superyacht Concept Is Designed to Be as Aerodynamic as a Supercar

Click here to read the full article. Supercars and superyachts are not so different. Both sleek machines are synonymous with luxury and high design. They require a high level of craftsmanship and deep pockets, too. Now Naval Yachts is looking to bring the two even closer still. The burgeoning Turkish shipbuilder, which began in 2008 as a design studio before opening a boatyard in Antalya two years later, has just unveiled a new concept inspired by the aerodynamics of the world’s fastest cars. “We took some touches from Lamborghini,” the co-owner of Naval Yachts, Barış Dinc, told Robb Report via email. To that...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Manhattan’s Oldest Home, Built in 1795, Is Hitting the Market for the First Time in Over 200 Years

Click here to read the full article. You now have a chance to own a piece of New York City history. The oldest single-family home in Manhattan—that still functions as a residence—has just hit the market for $8.9 million. Located within the St. Marks Place Historic District in the East Village, the storied Federal-style abode was built in 1795 for Nicholas William Stuyvesant. He was a prominent New York landowner and the great-great-grandson of Peter Stuyvesant (you know, one of the Dutchmen who founded the Big Apple). Fittingly sited on Stuyvesant Street in between East 9th and 10th streets, the townhouse is...
MANHATTAN, NY
Robb Report

International Treasure? Nicolas Cage Is Unloading His Private Bahamas Island for $7.5 Million

Click here to read the full article. Nicholas Cage is feeling the unbearable weight of one massive private island. The Oscar-winning actor, who once owned as many as 15 luxury homes, sold off the majority of his real estate portfolio roughly a decade ago to pay back a hefty tax debt. (You might also remember reading how he blew his $150 million fortune on outlandish things like a… dinosaur skull.) But he’s still struggling to offload Leaf Cay in the Bahamas. The idyllic island, which is located in the Exumas archipelago about 85 miles southeast of Nassau, was reportedly purchased by the...
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

Who Says Volvos Are Boring? This Sporty P1800 Restomod Will Star at Monterey Car Week

Click here to read the full article. One of the coolest Volvos in recent memory is coming to the US. Cyan Racing will bring its gorgeous P1800 restomod stateside for this year’s Monterey Car Week, according to Motor1.com. Car enthusiasts in the US won’t just get the chance to admire the car up close, though. They’ll also be able to snap up one of their own. Volvo may be best known for the safety and reliability of its vehicles, but there have been times during its 95-year history when it has let loose and had some fun. Perhaps no car is a...
CARS
Robb Report

This New Modular Explorer Yacht Can Be Built in 3 Different Sizes Depending on Your Needs

Click here to read the full article. Roberto Curtò’s newest concept Qube has many facets, just like its geometric namesake. Taking cues from modular yacht design, which came to life in 2011, the new explorer yacht is replete with multipurpose spaces that give you a little more versatility than a traditional vessel. The wide-open aft deck, for instance, doubles as a space to store your tender and an alfresco entertaining spot. Furthermore, Qube is available in an array of sizes to cater to different needs. There’s a standard 213-foot model for full-fledged expeditions, along with a mid-range 164-footer and a 98-foot pocket...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

Maserati’s Gorgeous New MC20 Cielo Spyder Is Like Driving a Supercar Made of Sky

Click here to read the full article. In director Federico Fellini’s atmospheric opus La Dolce Vita, roadsters play as pivotal a role in the meandering storyline as do its glamorous Romans. Could anyone imagine actress Anita Ekberg’s flowing blonde mane contained by a closed-up coupé? Channeling that free-spirited theme, Maserati has just-unveiled the MC20 Cielo Spyder, which expands the MC20 supercar’s persona into a more extroverted and seemingly care-free direction. Yet, as we learned at the car’s debut here in Italy’s Motor Valley, the new Cielo—Italian for “sky”—has, in fact, incorporated rather reasonable, engineering-focused ways to make blowing your hair back...
CARS
Robb Report

A Rare Shelby Cobra Roadster With Hand-Crafted Aluminum Body Is up for Auction

Click here to read the full article. If you’re hoping to add a bright new statement piece to your garage, it doesn’t get any shinier than this: A Shelby Cobra CSX4000 Series Roadster with a hand-crafted aluminum body will be going up for auction next month. The sporty two-seater is a 1965 model of sorts; it was actually built in the early 2000s to honor the 40th anniversary of the Shelby company. It’s No. 29 of 40 made, and only one of five with a hand-crafted, polished aluminum body. Under the hood, an all-aluminum Shelby 427 FE Stroker V-8 engine powers...
TULSA, OK
Robb Report

The Elegant Gardens at This $12 Million Long Island Estate Were Inspired by the Palace of Versailles

Click here to read the full article. Step back in time at this magnificent, eight-acre estate in Brookville, New York, just 28 miles from Manhattan. This Long Island estate, called Haut Bois, was built in 1916 and retains its carefully preserved French Chateau aesthetic. The eight-acre, $12.195 million property was initially inspired by Louis XIII’s hunting lodge, which was later expanded into the Palace of Versailles by Louis XIV. The home has a brick and stucco exterior and was built by renowned American architect and interior designer Ogden Codman Jr., an early preservationist and co-author of one of the most important...
HOME & GARDEN
Robb Report

Ray-Ban Teams up With Scuderia Ferrari F1 Drivers on Two Pairs of Track-Ready Sunglasses

Click here to read the full article. Ray-Ban has teamed up with two of Formula 1’s leading racers on two new pairs of sunglasses with track-ready style. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, the official drivers of the Scuderia Ferrari team, each customized a pair of limited-edition shades for Ray-Ban’s Scuderia Ferrari Collection. Sainz’s glasses offer an updated take on Ray-Ban’s beloved Clubmaster shape, with black wing brows meant to evoke the spirit of the new Scuderia Ferrari race car, F1-75, which launched in February. Sainz, who’s the son of a double World Rally Champion, is known for his ambition, and the yellow...
SPORTS
Robb Report

Robb Report

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy