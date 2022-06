VERNON — Joxter and driver Dan Daley rallied to capture the $7,700 Open Trot at Vernon Downs on Saturday night. Credit List (Justin Huckabone) grabbed the early lead but Discus Hanover (Truman Gale) took control just before hitting the first quarter first in 28 seconds. He slowed things down with a 30.2-second second quarter and led to the half in 58.2 seconds. Joxter ($15.20) made his move from fourth going first-over around the final turn. Discus Hanover held on to a short lead and hit three-quarters first in 1:27.2. As they made the turn for home Joxter grabbed the lead away. Discus Hanover tried to make a push but Joxter was not to be denied and won in 1:55.1. Discus Hanover had to settle for second. Credit List finished third.

VERNON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO