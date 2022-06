Charles Guy Loomis Jr. , 31, of Fulton, New York , passed away on January 19,2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. Eternity Funeral Home will be handling the funeral arrangements. Chuckie was born in Oswego, New York to Charles Loomis Sr. and Jennifer Miner on May 20,1990, raised by his Grandparents Floyd & Veronica Loomis. He enjoyed fishing, give him a fishing pole and he would be in his element, and hanging with his friends and family, Chuckie always had a nice pair of sneakers, he loved his sneakers!

FULTON, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO