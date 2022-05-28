Four Charged During Impaired Driving Detail In Patchogue

Four people were charged during a detail targeting alcohol and drug impaired drivers on Long Island. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge

Four people were charged during a detail targeting alcohol and drug impaired drivers on Long Island.

Officers from the Suffolk County Police Highway Patrol Bureau targeted multiple roadways leading in and out of Patchogue Village for offenses that involved driving a motor vehicle while ability impaired by alcohol, drugs, or a combination of both, according to police.

The special saturation patrol operation involved the use of several Drug Recognition Experts (DRE), officers who are specially trained at identifying drug impaired drivers, said police.

The detail was part of ongoing Memorial Day holiday crackdown operations targeting alcohol and drug impaired driving.

Christopher Miller, age 26, of Mastic Beach, and Jake Delloiacono, age 27, of Medford, were charged with driving while intoxicated, police announced.

Michael Morlock, age 29, of Miller Place, was charged with driving while ability impaired by combined alcohol and drugs, said police.

Victor Lituma Vicuna, age 27, of East Hampton, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, according to police.

All were held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and were scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, May 28.

