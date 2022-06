WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Skeletal remains discovered in June of 1974 have been identified nearly 50 years later, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. As noted by PBSO, the remains were initially discovered in an area known as burnt bridges on A1A. The investigation revealed that the remains were of a young female, approximately 15-to-20 years of age. DNA was later obtained from the remains and entered into the National Data Base for unidentified persons.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO