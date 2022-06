As a digital nomad working in multiple industries it’s important for me to have a convenient and comfortable work station when I’m on the go. And since a lot of us have converted to “work from home” workers since the pandemic, it’s become harder to find a seat at a Starbucks or Barnes & Nobles to grab a coffee and answer some emails. So on my latest trip to New York City I had the pleasure of staying at the brand new voco Times Square South, an IHG Hotel. It was the perfect place for a digital nomad like myself to relax, enjoy what the city has to offer, and still get my work done.

