PHOENIX - Authorities are looking for the driver who allegedly hit a person who was changing a tire on the side of the freeway in west Phoenix. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the incident happened on May 27 just before 9:30 p.m., when the victim was changing a tire on the right shoulder of eastbound Interstate 10 near 51st Avenue, just east of the Loop 202.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO