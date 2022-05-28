ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

He Lost His Son to a School Shooting. Here’s Why He’s Willing to Relive His Agony

By Kara Voght
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xfziP_0ftRZ8D000

Click here to read the full article.

When Mark Barden received the first “thinking of you” text on Tuesday afternoon, he assumed the well-wisher had the anniversary of some other horrific school shooting on their mind. Late May is ripe with them: This week marks the four-year anniversary of a shooting spree at a high school Santa Fe, Texas, that left 10 dead, and eight years since a University of California, Santa Barbara student murdered two fellow students outside a sorority house in Isla Vista, California. “They do just seem to stack up,” Barden sighed.

Barden would soon find out, of course, about a new tragedy unfolding at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. The massacre, which left 19 students and two teachers dead, would be immediately dubbed “another Sandy Hook ” — the very thing Barden had devoted his life to preventing ever since the 2012 shooting claimed his seven-year-old son Daniel and 19 other first graders. On Tuesday night, Barden and his wife, Jackie, got in their car and drove around. “We just had to get out,” Barden says, and the two sat silently for a long while. “Then Jackie turned to me and said, ‘This is their Friday night.’ And I knew exactly what she meant.”

She was referring to Friday, December 14, 2014, the night the Bardens waited in agony at the Newtown firehouse until Gov. Dannel Malloy said, finally, “No more survivors.” The night they had to find the impossible words to tell to their two surviving children that their brother had been murdered at the elementary school they’d all attended. The night Barden could no longer imagine , as he’d done in the hours before, that his auburn-curled little boy had miraculously escaped the horror in his classroom and dashed into the woods, safe and sound.

“We were just in total shock, just trying to wrap our heads around what the fuck had happened,” Barden told me on Wednesday morning. “And that’s what Jackie meant. That’s where these families are right now.”

Barden has been willing to share his personal horror, again and again and again, for a nation reeling from one unthinkable tragedy after another — even though, for Barden, the tragedy is very much thinkable, for he has lived it for nearly a decade. And he feels compelled to do it in the small hope that, maybe, finally, fewer families would have to suffer his agony. “I recognized early on that there was a component of advocacy that I could honor my son Daniel through using my voice, using that platform that I didn’t want to be on, to prevent other families from having to go through this,” Barden says. “And I found it was an appropriate way, and I still do, to honor my little Daniel.”

I’ve been among the journalists who have called Barden in the aftermath of atrocities. Every time, he takes my call, and every time, he answers my nosy questions about what it’s like to live through a cruelty no parent should ever have to endure. He always welcomes my inquiries with a grace, generosity, and honesty that somehow makes his willingness seem all the more heartbreaking. He spares no one his grief, nor should he: The week that followed the 2018 shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, Barden had been “horrible” for him, though he nonetheless documented his “absolute sorrow, despair, anger, and defeat” to a Hartford Courant reporter who asked.

When I picked up the phone to, yet again, ask Barden to comment on another unspeakable tragedy, I couldn’t help but ask: Do you ever consider…not answering the phone?

Barden paused. “It is very difficult,” he says. “I feel I have a responsibility to talk to you about this because you are the conduit to the American public,” Barden says when I ask about his resolve. “That’s where the activism is. And I’m asking folks to take this moment, take this outrage, and this horror, this sadness that they’re feeling, and don’t let it go.”

David Hogg thinks “probably thousands, or at least several hundred” people have asked him where he was when he learned the news of the Uvalde shooting . “That’s a rough estimate,” Hogg, a survivor of the 2018 Parkland shooting , says. “But it sure feels like it.” To be someone who is now sought for comment feels “dystopian,” he admits. “I’ve seen a lot of us survivors break down in the last couple of days. It’s traumatizing, it’s exhausting.”

Fred Guttenberg, who lost his daughter Jaime in the Parkland massacre, has been a frequent cable news guest ever since he became a full-time gun control activist following his daughter’s death. Even so, fielding the media requests feels “horrible” in moments like this, he says over text. “I still suffer the loss of my daughter and the guilt from having been silent before it was her. This will always feel like a nightmare.”

Those who have survived this nightmare know they have little to offer their macabre club’s newest members. “There’s nothing you can say or do that can help somebody through that process, and it’s just gut wrenching,” Barden says. “The idea that there’s any outreach that can mitigate the sense of loss for these parents is kind of ridiculous,” adds Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), who became close with the Sandy Hook families as their then-congressman.

In the aftermath of the Sandy Hook tragedy, Newtown residents begged the swarming press to leave the tight-knit hamlet alone, pleading with journalists to stop calling victims and banging on neighbors’ doors, cameras already perched over shoulders. Parkland, too, became a media spectacle after the tragedy, and a sense of doom spread across survivors as that tragedy’s parallels to Uvalde were revealed. “If I show up to school tomorrow & there are news trucks outside [Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School] so we can be the backdrop for their liveshot, I’m going to lose my mind,” a teacher who survived the shooting tweeted Tuesday night.

No one wants to be a prop in a pageant of grief, especially since the agony spares no one as it ripples across a community. “I know from our own experience that our friends and neighbors, people in our neighborhood where Daniel was a presence of light and joy and happiness — those folks were forever changed by this,” Barden says, and are equally in need of support. But to share, for Barden, has been a source of strength. “I understood that, whether we wanted it or not — well, we didn’t want it — that we had a voice now, that folks wanted to hear and hopefully learn from our experience,” Barden says. “And for me, personally, I found there was some healing value in that.”

Before the Uvalde massacre, Hogg had spent three days in Buffalo, New York, where 10 Black residents were shot and killed at a grocery store last week. The devastation had transfixed a horrified nation, only to be eclipsed days later by another senseless mass slaughter. Hogg knows mass shootings are what drive the media’s attention, brief windows that give him a platform to address the pervasiveness of gun violence everywhere.

“I understand there’s a privilege, in terms of you talking to me” he says. “There are millions of people who don’t get these calls.”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 1

Related
Rolling Stone

‘Very Strong’ Evidence: Why a Federal Judge Wants a Top Jan. 6 Defendant Jailed Until Trial

Click here to read the full article. Enrique Tarrio — the national chairman of the Proud Boys during the events of Jan. 6, 2021 — will stay in jail pending his trial on charges that he led a conspiracy to obstruct the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College. Federal District Judge Timothy Kelly ruled on May 27, that “the evidence against Tarrio [is] very strong,” including that Tarrio “approved of and took credit for the events of the day.” Weighing whether to grant Tarrio bail, the judge pointed to the fact that he has “seven adult arrests that have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Seven People Died in Connection With the Capitol Attack. Trump Just Called the Insurrection a ‘Hoax’

Click here to read the full article. Addressing an arena far from filled to capacity, former President Donald Trump referred to “the insurrection hoax” during a rally for Republican Harriet Hageman. Hageman is running in a primary against anti-Trump congresswoman, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.). “As one of the leading proponents of the insurrection hoax, Liz Cheney has pushed a grotesquely false, fabricated, hysterical, partisan narrative, and that was the narrative of the day,” he said. Seven people died in connection with the very real attack, according to a bipartisan Senate investigation. Trump is targeting Cheney’s race likely out of a personal vendetta....
POTUS
Rolling Stone

NRA Boss: We’re the Real Victims Here

Click here to read the full article. HOUSTON — Nineteen children and two adults were murdered at the Robb Elementary School, in part because the gun lobby has made it legal for 18-year-olds in Texas to buy weapons designed for mass killing. But to hear National Rifle Association honcho Wayne LaPierre tell it, the real victim here is the NRA.   LaPierre took the stage of the National Rifle Association’s governance meeting Saturday to the strains of AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” and delivered an angry address in which he painted the NRA as the target of “weaponized government.”  The NRA’s “Annual Meeting of Members” was held...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
Buffalo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Rolling Stone

Leaked Tapes Reveal Republican Plan to Stock Polling Places With Activists

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump called for supporters to head to the polls and “watch very carefully” ahead of the 2020 election. He lost, badly, and the former president and the Republican Party are now taking a far more aggressive approach ahead of the 2022 and 2024 elections. Trump has been working to install election conspiracy theorists in office, Republican legislatures have been passing restrictive voting legislation, and the GOP has been trying to seize control of voting systems. Politico reported on Wednesday, for instance, that the Republican National Committee wants activists to not only watch...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Is Really All About Tom Cruise: Movie Star — and That’s Why It Works

Click here to read the full article. Let’s get this out of the way: Top Gun was one of the most toxic blockbusters of the 1980s. A project midwifed into existence when producer Jerry Bruckheimer spied a magazine photo spread of fighter jets and pitched a high-concept idea — “Star Wars on Earth” — to his even-higher producing partner Don Simpson, the No. 1 hit movie of 1986 was a lot of things. It’s a classic story of a hero’s journey, from arrogant young punk who doesn’t play by the the rules to older, slightly wiser but still-pissing-on-the-rulebook adult. It’s a...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Danny Masterson Can’t Sever Rape Accusers Into Two Trials, Judge Rules

Click here to read the full article. Danny Masterson won a six-week delay of his upcoming serial rape trial after shaking up his legal team at a court hearing Tuesday, but the actor and prominent Scientologist failed in his last-minute bid to sever one of his three accusers into a separate trial. Best known for playing Steven Hyde on Fox’s That ’70s Show from 1998 to 2006, the former sitcom star appeared in person at the morning hearing in downtown Los Angeles and told Judge Charlaine Olmedo he wanted high-powered lawyers Shawn Holley and Philip Cohen to become his new lead...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

The DOJ’s Jan. 6 Investigation Appears to Be Closing in on Trump

Click here to read the full article. Peter Navarro, the former adviser to former President Donald Trump who helped devise a failed scheme to override the results of the 2020 presidential election, disclosed on Monday that he has been served with a subpoena by a federal grand jury, according to The New York Times. Navarro says the subpoena requests he provide records relating to the Jan. 6 insurrection, including “any communications” he had with Trump. According to the Times, Navarro intends on suing the House Jan. 6 committee, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), and Matthew Graves, the U.S. attorney for the District of...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Hogg
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Dannel Malloy
Person
Fred Guttenberg
Rolling Stone

‘Men Always Win’: Survivors ‘Sickened’ by the Amber Heard Verdict

Click here to read the full article. Over the past few weeks, Meghan has been watching the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial with a sinking feeling. A few years ago, she had been involved in a contentious breakup with her then-husband following years of physical and emotional abuse, which led to her calling the police repeatedly. Like Heard, Meghan, whose last name Rolling Stone has chosen to withhold, had recorded his outbursts and threats of violence and self-harm, in case, she says, “if he killed me, there would be evidence”; like Heard, when she spoke out about her ex, she received a letter...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Snoop Dogg Is Sticking to the States, Pulls Out of All 2022 International Tour Dates

Click here to read the full article. Correspondence has arrived from the desk of Snoop Dogg. The rapper informed fans that his upcoming I Wanna Thank Me tour, which included stops in Australia and Europe, will be cut back to only include shows in the U.S. In a statement shared on Instagram, the rapper cites “unforeseen scheduling conflicts including family obligations and upcoming tv and film projects” as his reasoning for canceling all of his international tour dates. “He was excited to see his fans around the world and apologies to all that had already made plans to see his show,”...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Republicans Are Doing Backflips Over Johnny Depp Winning His Defamation Case

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp won his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard on Wednesday, bringing an end to a lengthy trial chock-full of allegations of abuse against both the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and Heard. The trial was ugly both inside and outside the courtroom, and, over the course of nearly two months, support for Depp became something of a stand-in for a rejection of the #MeToo movement, as well as of feminism more broadly. Republicans couldn’t resist riding the wave. Here’s the House Judiciary GOP’s Twitter account, posting a GIF of a triumphant Jack...
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Trump’s Crusade to Prove the Russia Investigation Was Fraudulent Is Collapsing

Click here to read the full article. Former Attorney General Bill Bar in late 2020 appointed John Durham to investigate whether the Justice Department’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s potential ties to Russia was, as Trump has claimed repeatedly, a fraudulent “witch hunt.” Durham hasn’t turned up much, but he did manage to get former Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussman to stand trial for lying to the FBI. Sussman was acquitted on Tuesday, dealing a massive blow to Durham’s efforts. The case stems from Sussman alleging to the Justice Department during the 2016 presidential campaign that the Trump Organization was...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shootings#School Violence#Elementary School#Violent Crime#University Of California
Rolling Stone

Reagan’s Would-Be Assassin, John Hinckley, Jr., Officially Granted Unconditional Release

Click here to read the full article. A federal judge has confirmed that Ronald Reagan’s would-be assassin, John Hinckley, Jr., will receive a full unconditional release from prison on June 15.  U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Friedman announced last September that he would grant Hinckley an unconditional release this month, so long as he continued to exhibit good behavior. Friedman confirmed that decision at a hearing Wednesday, June 1, per Fox News. Prior to the hearing, U.S. prosecutors said in a filing that they believed Hinckley had benefited from mental health treatment and that he had “recovered his sanity such that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Cannes 2022: Ruben Ostlund’s ‘Triangle of Sadness’ Wins Palme d’Or

Click here to read the full article. The Cannes Film Festival celebrated its 75th anniversary this year and its big prize, the Palme d’Or, was awarded to Ruben Ostlund’s Triangle of Sadness, a satire of modern capitalism. This is the Swedish director’s second time winning the coveted prize. In 2017, he won for The Square, a satire of the art world. In honor of the festival’s milestone year, the Dardenne brothers were recognized for their social-realist drama about European refugees, Tori et Lokita. Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne have won the Palme d’Or twice before, for The Son in 2005 and Rosetta...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Democrat Wears Noose in Campaign Ad to Call Out Rand Paul for Blocking Anti-Lynching Bill

Click here to read the full article. The Emmett Till Antilynching Act passed through Congress in March, with all but three Republicans voting for it in the House of Representatives and the Senate approving it unanimously. The bill, which designates lynching as a hate crime punishable by up to 30 years in prison, would have gone into effect sooner if Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) didn’t singlehandedly block its passage in the summer of 2020 — just days after George Floyd was murdered by police in Minnesota. Paul is up for reelection this year, and though he voted in favor of the...
KENTUCKY STATE
Rolling Stone

4 Killed in Mass Shooting at Tulsa Hospital Campus

Click here to read the full article. Four people are dead after authorities responded to a mass shooting incident at a Tulsa hospital campus Wednesday evening, according to police, marking the latest in a string of deadly gun-related incidents that left communities across America shaken with grief in recent weeks. In a press conference, Tulsa Police Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish told reporters that, in addition to the victims, the gunman — a Black man estimated to be between the ages of 35 to 40 years old — died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Dalgleish revealed the shooter was armed with...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Rolling Stone

Willow, Olivia Rodrigo and Pop Punk’s Long, Weird Legacy

Click here to read the full article. “Nobody likes you when you’re 23,” as Blink-182 used to sing on MTV — 23 summers ago. But all these years later, pop punk isn’t merely all grown-up. In 2022, pop punk is back from the dead, more popular and influential than ever — suddenly, it’s the Teenager of the Year. It’s a massive resurgence for the music style that always fetishized the ideal of permanent adolescence, turning a bratty sneer into a way of life. But now, pop punk is downright respectable. How the hell did this happen? It’s beautifully bizarre, since pop...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Johnny Depp Performs With Jeff Beck Ahead of Trial Verdict

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance onstage during Jeff Beck’s show in Sheffield last night (May 29). Beck was performing at Sheffield City Hall as part of his current UK and European headline tour, which is set to continue at the Royal Albert Hall in London this evening (May 30). Depp returned to the UK as he awaits the verdict in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Closing arguments were heard in court last Friday (May 27), with a decision expected early this week. The actor – who formed the band Hollywood Vampires with Alice...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

‘Hotbed of Unreliability’: Texas Police Union Blasts Response to School Shooting

Click here to read the full article. The largest police officers’ union in Texas is calling for a “strong, independent investigation” into the chain of events that prompted Uvalde authorities to wait over an hour before confronting the gunman responsible for the second-deadliest school shooting in American history. In a statement posted to the organization’s website, the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas (CLEAT) highlights the failures of federal authorities and major law enforcement agencies during and following the shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School last month. “There has been a great deal of false and...
UVALDE, TX
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Linen Shirts Keeping Us Cool This Summer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. As temperatures rise, we’re trusting linen shirts to keep us cool (in both senses of the word). The breezy, casual shirts seem to be a microtrend this year, with everyone from stylish office-goers to young fashion influencers stocking up on the best linen shirts. And we’re all for the current linen shirt trend. First and foremost, the fabric is unbeatably cool, offering natural ventilation, quick-drying powers, and a lightness that keeps the fabric...
APPAREL
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

60K+
Followers
19K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy