Public Safety

Uvalde Gunman Threatened Rapes & School Shootings On Yubo App

By rebecahjacobs
 4 days ago

Before events like the Uvalde shooting, the signs are ALWAYS there, making the tragedies all the more devastating knowing they could have been avoided.

Source: CHANDAN KHANNA / Getty

According to reports from CNN, Uvalde gunman Salvador Ramos told girls he would rape them, showed off a rifle he purchased, and even threatened to shoot up schools in livestreams on a social media app called Yubo.

Unfortunately, the teenage users on the app told the outlet that they didn’t take him seriously until they saw the news that Ramos shot and killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school this week.

Three users told CNN they witnessed the shooter threaten to commit sexual violence or carry out school shootings on Yubo, an app used by tens of millions of young people around the world. Those users all said they reported his account to Yubo over the threats, but Ramos was able to maintain a presence on the platform.

The signs weren’t just there, they were glaring

One Yubo direct message shows Ramos allegedly send a user the $2,000 receipt for his online gun purchase from a Georgia-based firearm manufacturer.

“Guns are boring,” the user responded. “No,” Ramos allegedly wrote back.

“We are deeply saddened by this unspeakable loss and are fully cooperating with law enforcement on their investigation,” a Yubo spokesperson said in a statement to CNN. “Yubo takes user safety seriously and is investigating an account that has since been banned from the platform.”

To make matters all the more insane and awful, Texas Congressman Tony Gonzales says the Uvalde gunman was arrested 4 years ago, where he revealed his plans to carry out exactly what he did earlier this week.

The then-14-year-old was reportedly arrested “For saying, ‘When I’m a senior in 2022, I’m going to shoot up a school.'”

Absolutely horrifying.

NewsBreak
Public Safety
AFP

First funerals after Texas school shooting

The traumatized Texas town of Uvalde began on Tuesday laying to rest the 19 young children killed in an elementary school shooting that left the small, tight-knit community united in grief and anger. With the country still reeling over the Uvalde massacre -- the deadliest school attack since 20 children and six staff were killed in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012 -- US media reported the country was hit by a dozen more mass shootings over the three-day Memorial Day weekend.
UVALDE, TX
Upworthy

9-year-old's picture circulated among Texas shooting victims but she survived and is recovering

Trigger warning: This story contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. A 9-year-old's picture was circulated among victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, but it has been confirmed that she did survive the shooting. Kendall Olivarez was severely injured in the shooting but survived, contrary to social media posts claiming she had passed away. The confusion came after her picture was circulated among photos of other victims from the shooting. Her family confirmed to ABC10 that she is recovering from her injuries. The 9-year-old was shot in the shoulder and also suffered injuries from bullet fragments hitting her right leg and tailbone. She is now recovering at a hospital in San Antonio. A relative revealed that she survived because her teacher, who was shot, fell on her and shielding the girl from more damage.
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Texas shooting survivor, 11, says gunman played music during massacre

A survivor from the Texas school shooting in Uvalde revealed that the gunman who murdered 19 children and two teachers inside a locked classroom played ‘sad’ music while he opened fire.In an interview with CNN producer Nora Neus, 11-year-old Miah Cerrillo provided chilling new details about what went on inside her fourth-grade classroom in the moments before and during 18-year-old Salvador Ramos’s shooting rampage.The 11-year-old conducted the interview off-air with Ms Neus, as her mother said she wasn’t comfortable speaking on air, and the news station also added that the wounded child insisted that she’d only speak with women,...
UVALDE, TX
