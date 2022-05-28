ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Harris II gets the call

By The Nick Kayal Show, Garrett Chapman
 4 days ago

In a surprising move, the Atlanta Braves made the call to Mississippi and Michael Harris will be making his MLB debut tonight against the Miami Marlins. The number one prospect in the organization (number 59 in MLB) and Dekalb County native skips over the AAA affiliate Gwinnett Stripers. He will wear number 23 and take the place of Travis Demeritte in the outfield after he was optioned to Gwinnett.

Nick Kayal was able to break the news live on 92.9 The Game this morning as the news came out.

This is likely the single most anticipated call-up since Ronald Acuña made his debut in 2018. The 21-year-old prospect was absolutely dominating the AA level. In 174 at-bats, he has slashed .305/.372/.506 for an OPS of .878 with five home runs, 16 doubles, 2 triples, 11 steals (in 14 chances), and 33 RBI.

The Braves outfield has largely struggled over the course of the season and Harris will immediately give this group a shot in the arm, both with his bat and his glove in center field. He also provides another switch-hitting option in the lineup. He projects as a five-tool player in the majors.

Harris, who grew up cheering on his hometown Braves, will get his chance in the Show in front of family and friends.

