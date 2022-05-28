ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIVE: Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid

By NewsChain Sport
 4 days ago
Thousands of Liverpool supporters were in the fan zone in Paris (Jacob King/PA) (PA Media)

4pm – Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Paris. Stay here for the all the latest from the Stade de France.

newschain

Football rumours: Leeds hopeful of staving off City interest in Kalvin Phillips

Leeds reportedly remain hopeful of retaining midfielder Kalvin Phillips, in the face of strong interest from Manchester City. According to The Sun, Pep Guardiola has prioritised finding the Premier League champions a replacement for Fernandinho, with Phillips a leading contender to fill the vacancy. However, Leeds bosses are considered to be quietly optimistic of hanging on to the 26-year-old after the side managed to avoid relegation on the final day of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Aston Villa seal deal for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos

Aston Villa have continued their early recruitment drive with the signing of Sevilla defender Diego Carlos for an undisclosed fee. The 29-year-old Brazilian has arrived at Villa Park on a four-year deal after completing a medical and agreeing personal terms. Villa boss Steven Gerrard has moved quickly to strengthen his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Gareth Bale thanks Real Madrid for ‘dream’ nine years in Spain

Gareth Bale has marked the end of his Real Madrid career by thanking the club for making his football dream come true. Bale’s nine-year spell in Madrid ended on Saturday when he was a non-playing substitute in Real’s Champions League final victory over Liverpool in Paris. The Wales...
UEFA
