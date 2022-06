Depeche Mode keyboardist Andy "Fletch" Fletcher has died. The news came from a statement on the band's social media. He was 60 years old. "We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member and bandmate Andy 'Fletch' Fletcher," Depeche Mode wrote in a post on Twitter. "Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh or a cold pint. Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in this difficult time."

