Iran reveals top secret underground drone base under a mountain range where it keeps at least 100 missile-armed UAVs on standby
By Chris Matthews For Mailonline
Daily Mail
4 days ago
Iran has revealed it has a massive underground military base brimming with missile-firing drones in a secret bunker beneath a mountain range.
With concrete tunnels and military officials using buggies to get around, it looks like a James Bond supervillain's lair — and it has its very own array of deadly weapons to fit the bill.
The Iranian army gave some details, but not the exact location, of its secret underground base amid simmering tensions in the Gulf.
State TV said 100 drones were being kept in the heart of the Zagros mountains, including Ababil-5, which it said were fitted with Qaem-9 missiles, an Iranian-made version of air-to-surface US Hellfire.
One reason Iran might be keeping the drones hidden is to prevent the country's enemies from destroying its huge fleet.
'No doubt the drones of Islamic Republic of Iran's armed forces are the region's most powerful,' army commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said. 'Our capability to upgrade drones is unstoppable.'
An Iranian state TV correspondent said he was made to wear a blindfold on the 45-minute helicopter flight from Kermanshah in western Iran to a secret underground drone site.
He was allowed to take blindfolds off only upon arrival at the base, he said.
TV footage showed rows of drones fitted with missiles in a tunnel, which it said was several hundred metres underground.
The TV report came a day after Iranian Revolutionary Guards seized two Greek tankers in the Gulf, in an apparent retaliation for the confiscation of Iranian oil by the United States from a tanker held off the Greek coast.
Greek authorities last month impounded the Iranian-flagged Pegas, with 19 Russian crew members on board, due to European Union sanctions.
The United States later confiscated the Iranian oil cargo held onboard and plans to send it to the United States on another vessel.
The Pegas was later released, but the seizure inflamed tensions at a delicate time, with Iran and world powers seeking to revive a nuclear deal that former U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned, reimposing sanctions on Tehran.
Israel has told the United States it was responsible for the assassination of an Iranian Revolutionary Guards colonel last week, according to reports. Colonel Sayyad Khodai was shot dead on Sunday by a gunman on the back of a motorcycle as he sat in a car outside his home in Tehran.
Protests against the legitimacy of Iran’s Islamic Republic continue to sweep across the vast country triggered by a multitude of reasons including rising food prices, the collapse of a twin-tower apartment building killing at least 29 people (with more dead feared under the rubble) and a considerable loathing of the clerical regime.
